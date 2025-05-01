Five Regional Hospitals Earn Highest Hospitality Grades

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health is proud to announce that five of its hospitals have earned an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group, a leading independent watchdog organization committed to improving healthcare quality and safety in the U.S. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals based on over 30 performance measures, including errors, injuries, infections and safety systems.

The five LCMC Health hospitals achieving the highest distinction underscore the health system’s steadfast commitment to improved patient outcomes. The following all received an “A” grade:

• East Jefferson General Hospital

• Lakeside Hospital

• Lakeview Hospital

• Touro

• West Jefferson Medical Center

“This recognition from The Leapfrog Group is a reflection of the incredible work our teams do every day to prioritize safety, quality and compassionate care,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “Earning an ‘A’ grade at five of our hospitals demonstrates our unwavering commitment to creating the safest possible environment for every patient we serve.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I extend my congratulations to LCMC Health, these hospitals’ leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.