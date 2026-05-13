Five O Fore Taps Performance First for Media Network. Photo provided by Performance First.

NEW ORLEANS — Performance First Digital has been named agency of record for Five O Fore Golf + Entertainment, launching a new digital signage and media network at the multi-level entertainment venue.

Under the partnership, Performance First Digital will lead strategy, sales and management of a digital advertising platform deployed across Five O Fore’s facility, positioning the venue as a new media channel for local, regional and national brands.

The partnership reflects a broader shift toward “experiential” and venue-based media networks, as advertisers look to reach consumers in high-engagement, real-world environments beyond traditional digital and social platforms.

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Located just off I-10 near Xavier University, Five O Fore Golf + Entertainment features climate-controlled hitting bays, full-service bars and dining areas, private event spaces and social gathering zones designed to encourage extended visits. The venue draws more than 350,000 visitors annually, with guests spending an average of 1.5 to more than three hours per visit.

Entertainment-driven venues in New Orleans have increasingly become part of the city’s broader tourism and hospitality economy, creating new opportunities for brands to connect with both residents and visitors.

The media network is integrated throughout the property, including entry points, lobby areas, bar zones, gameplay bays, event spaces and high-traffic corridors. The system includes more than 75 digital screens and is projected to generate more than 10 million monthly impressions.

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“This partnership represents a significant step forward in how brands connect with audiences in real-world environments,” said Krista Pouncy-Dyson, founder and CEO of Performance First Digital. “We are excited to bring our expertise in programmatic advertising, data-driven strategy, and audience targeting to Five O Fore Golf + Entertainment—creating a platform that goes beyond traditional advertising to deliver measurable impact and meaningful engagement during and long after each visit.”

How the Performance First Media Network Works

As agency of record, Performance First Digital will oversee campaign development, media placement and performance optimization for all digital advertising within the venue. The platform also incorporates retargeting, customer remarketing, identity stitching, newsletter distribution to more than 50,000 subscribers and cross-channel amplification, allowing brands to continue engaging consumers after they leave the property.

The Five O Fore Golf + Entertainment media network is designed to provide advertisers with access to a mix of sports enthusiasts, business professionals, local residents and visitors, including a high-energy, repeat customer base, along with high-frequency exposure across screens positioned in key dwell areas such as gameplay bays, bars, lounges and event spaces. The platform also includes integration opportunities tied to events, group outings, leagues and community programming, as well as extended reach through digital retargeting.

- Sponsors -

“We are thrilled to partner with Performance First Digital as we continue to elevate the Five O Fore Golf + Entertainment experience,” said Alex Xiao, co-owner of Five O Fore Golf + Entertainment. “Their innovative approach to digital media and strong local expertise make them the ideal partner to build a best-in-class advertising platform that enhances both the guest experience and brand engagement throughout our venue.”

Performance First Digital is a data-driven digital marketing and programmatic advertising firm with more than 25 years of industry experience and is a certified woman-owned business. The company works with clients across healthcare, higher education, government and private sectors and has been recognized among Inc. Magazine’s fastest-growing companies in the Southeast. It is currently onboarding brand partners, offering premium placement opportunities, category exclusivity and integrated campaign support across in-venue and digital channels.

Five O Fore Golf + Entertainment is a New Orleans-based golf entertainment venue combining technology, hospitality and social experiences, with a growing customer base and community engagement initiatives.