First-Time Home Buyers Share Falls to Low of 21%

WASHINGTON (press release) – The share of first-time home buyers dropped to a record low of 21%, while the typical age of first-time buyers climbed to an all-time high of 40 years, according to the National Association of REALTORS®’ 2025 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. This annual survey of recent home buyers and sellers covers transactions between July 2024 and June 2025 and offers industry professionals, consumers, and policymakers detailed insights into homebuying and selling behavior.

“The historically low share of first-time buyers underscores the real-world consequences of a housing market starved for affordable inventory,” said Jessica Lautz NAR deputy chief economist and vice president of research. “The share of first-time buyers in the market has contracted by 50% since 2007 – right before the Great Recession. The implications for the housing market are staggering. Today’s first-time buyers are building less housing wealth and will likely have fewer moves over a lifetime as a result.”

“Unfolding in the housing market is a tale of two cities,” Lautz explained. “We’re seeing buyers with significant housing equity making larger down payments and all-cash offers, while first-time buyers continue to struggle to enter the market.”

“For generations, access to homeownership has been the primary way Americans build wealth and the cornerstone of the American Dream,” said Shannon McGahn, NAR executive vice president and chief advocacy officer. “Delayed or denied homeownership until age 40 instead of 30 can mean losing roughly $150,000 in equity on a typical starter home. FHA and VA programs have helped millions of Americans access homeownership, join the middle class, and create intergenerational wealth – a testament to smart government policy in support of homeownership.

“Today, we must focus on policies that address the root cause of the affordability crisis: inadequate housing supply,” McGahn added. “That means both unlocking existing inventory and enabling new construction. We need solutions that encourage more owners to sell, revitalize underused properties, streamline local zoning and permitting barriers, and modernize construction methods to build more homes faster and more affordably. These commonsense reforms make homes more affordable, restore opportunity, and help revive the dream of homeownership for generations to come.”

First-time Buyers

Median age: 40 years old

10% median down payment – matching the highest level recorded since 1989

Top sources for down payment: Personal savings (59%) Financial assets – such as a 401(k), stocks, or cryptocurrency (26%) Gifts or loans from family and friends (22%)



Repeat Buyers

Median age: 62 years old

23% median down payment

30% were all-cash buyers

All Buyers

Median age: 59 years old

24% have children under the age of 18 living at home – an all-time low

14% purchased a multigenerational home – down from 17% in 2024

Top reasons cited for purchasing a multigenerational home: Take care of aging parents (41%) Cost savings (29%) Children over the age of 18 moving back home (27%)



All Sellers

Median time in home before selling: 11 years – an all-time high

Median distance moved: 30 miles – down from 35 miles last year

50% purchased a newer home

34% purchased a larger home

Use of Real Estate Agents

88% of all home buyers used an agent or broker

92% of buyers of previously owned homes relied on an agent or broker

91% of buyers would use their agent again or recommend them to others

91% of sellers used an agent – equal to the highest percentage on record

“Real estate agents remain indispensable in today’s complex housing market,” Lautz said. “Beyond guiding buyers and sellers through what is often the largest financial decision of their lives, agents provide critical expertise, negotiation skills, and emotional support during an increasingly challenging process.”

Learn more and download highlights from the report at https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/research-reports/highlights-from-the-profile-of-home-buyers-and-sellers.

Methodology

In July 2025, NAR mailed out a 120-question survey to 173,250 recent home buyers, using a random sample weighted to be representative of sales on a geographic basis. The recent home buyers had to have purchased a primary residence home between July 2024 and June 2025.

A total of 6,103 responses were received from primary residence buyers. After accounting for undeliverable questionnaires, the survey had an adjusted response rate of 3.5%. Data gathered in the report is based on primary residence home buyers.

According to the REALTORS® Confidence Index, 84% of home buyers were purchasing as primary residences in 2024, accounting for 4,746,000 homes sold that year (among new and existing homes).

Using that calculation, the sample at the 95% confidence level has a confidence interval of plus or minus 1.25%.

The 2025 edition of NAR’s Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers continues the longest-running series of national housing data evaluating the demographics, preferences and experiences of recent buyers and sellers. Results are representative of owner-occupants and do not include investors or vacation homes.

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.