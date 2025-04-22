First Hospital in La. to Use Virtual Reality in Pediatric Heart Surgery

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Manning Family Children’s has become the first hospital in Louisiana to utilize cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) segmentation technology to enhance pediatric heart surgery, significantly reducing surgical times and improving outcomes. The hospital’s first case using the technology, a groundbreaking procedure on a newborn with complex congenital heart defects, demonstrates the potential of this innovative approach to transform pediatric cardiac care.

The advanced VR platform, Elucis, is the only FDA-approved segmentation software that allows medical teams to create interactive 3D models of a patient’s heart, enabling surgeons to better plan and execute complex procedures. By providing a fully immersive, 360-degree view of anatomical structures, the technology allows for more precise preoperative planning, reducing potential surprises in the operating room and decreasing surgery times.

“This technology changes everything,” said Ernesto Mejia, MD, pediatric interventional cardiologist in the Heart Center at Manning Family Children’s. “Traditionally, we have relied on 2D imaging, which limits our ability to fully assess the complexity of a heart defect. With Elucis, we can step inside a patient’s heart, examine it from every angle, and develop a surgical plan with unprecedented accuracy.”

In the hospital’s first case using Elucis, a newborn was diagnosed with coarctation of the aorta (narrowing of the aorta) and a ventricular septal defect (VSD), requiring immediate surgery. The VR model of the heart revealed that his VSD was larger than initially expected, allowing pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon Farshad Anvari, MD to refine his surgical approach before entering the operating room.

According to Dr. Anvari, without this advanced planning, the unexpected size of the patient’s VSD could have extended the procedure time by at least two hours. Reducing surgical time is especially critical for newborns, as it minimizes physiological stress and promotes faster recovery. By leveraging this innovative technology, the surgical team was able to shorten the baby’s procedure and accelerate recovery, allowing the patient to go home just one week after surgery—far earlier compared to similar cases without VR technology.

Manning Family Children’s introduced Elucis in 2022 and has spent the past two years integrating the technology into its Heart Center program. Each year, approximately 16,800 babies are born with ventricular septal defects and 2,200 with aortic coarctation in the United States. Now, with the success of its first surgical case, the hospital plans to expand use of VR segmentation for patients with more complex congenital heart defects and other pediatric specialties.

“The potential for this technology to revolutionize pediatric surgery is immense,” said Dr. Mejia. “We are proud to be the first hospital in Louisiana to offer this level of precision and innovation in pediatric cardiac care.”

For more information about the Heart Center at Manning Family Children's, visit manningchildrens.org.

About Manning Family Children’s

Manning Family Children’s is a 263-bed, non-profit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, just for children. With more than 600 pediatric providers, Manning Family Children’s offers a comprehensive array of specialized pediatric services in Louisiana and the Gulf South. In addition to its main campus located in New Orleans, Children’s operates a network of specialty clinics across Louisiana, including in Covington, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Children’s offers primary care at 14 convenient locations, along with a network of statewide pediatric affiliations. Children’s is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, and Lakeside Hospital. Learn more at manningchildren’s.org.