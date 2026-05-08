First Horizon Expands New Orleans Team

NEW ORLEANS — First Horizon Bank is expanding its New Orleans banking team with the addition of three experienced professionals across its private and commercial banking divisions, as it continues to grow its private banking and commercial lending presence in the New Orleans market.

Private Banking Leadership Addition

First Horizon Bank has announced that Rite Moisio has joined its local team as Director of Private Client Banking. She brings extensive experience in private banking and wealth management, with a strong focus on serving high-net-worth individuals and families.

Prior to joining First Horizon, Moisio began her career in New Orleans serving as Vice President and Private Banker at JP Morgan Chase. In 2013, she transitioned to Hancock Whitney, where she held leadership roles within the Private Bank, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Team Lead of the New Orleans Wealth Management group. Over the course of her career, she has developed deep client relationships across the Gulf South.

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“Rite is a proven leader with a strong track record of serving clients and building high-performing teams,” said Tony Adams, Gulf States Regional President for First Horizon. “Her expertise and passion for the New Orleans community align with our strategy as we continue to grow our Private Banking presence across the region.”

In addition to her professional experience, Moisio is actively involved in the New Orleans community and has supported several nonprofit organizations focused on youth development, education and community well-being.

Commercial and Private Client Team Expansion

First Horizon Bank also announced the expansion of its New Orleans operations with the addition of two experienced banking professionals: Colin O’Flynn, Senior Commercial Relationship Manager and Paul Delord, Private Client Relationship Manager.

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Colin OFlynn – First Horizon Expands New Orleans Team. Photo provided by First Horizon Bank.

O’Flynn has more than 14 years of experience and most recently served as a Commercial Banking Relationship Manager with Hancock Whitney. In addition to his expertise in commercial and industrial lending, O’Flynn has extensive market knowledge, an established client network across the New Orleans market and strong community connections through his involvement with the Fore!Kids Foundation.

Paul DeLord – First Horizon Expands New Orleans Team. Photo provided by First Horizon Bank.

As a Private Client Relationship Manager and Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Delord has more than 17 years of experience in wealth management and financial planning and previously served as a Wealth Advisor and Assistant Vice President at Hancock Whitney Bank. Delord maintains his CFP®, CBEC®, Series 7 and 66 licenses, as well as Louisiana Life and Health Insurance licenses.

“We are pleased to welcome Colin and Paul to First Horizon,” said Jimmy Dunn, New Orleans Market President. “Their experience and commitment to building client relationships will be instrumental as we continue to expand our New Orleans team.”

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The additions reflect the bank’s broader focus on strengthening relationship-driven services across both its commercial and private client segments in the region.

First Horizon Corporation reported $83.9 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2025. The Memphis, Tennessee-based regional financial services company operates in 12 states, primarily across the southern United States, through its banking subsidiary, First Horizon Bank.