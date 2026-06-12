First Horizon Executive Joins Habitat for Humanity Board

NEW ORLEANS – First Horizon Bank has announced that Christopher Tusa, Assistant Vice President and Business Banking Relationship Manager, has joined the board of directors of Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West (STW), a nonprofit affordable housing organization serving the Northshore region.

Tusa has served First Horizon commercial and business banking clients for more than five years and has been in the industry since 2013. He is known for a practical, client-first approach and a commitment to building lasting partnerships across Louisiana’s Northshore and the greater New Orleans area.

“I’m proud to serve on the STW board. As someone who works alongside local business owners every day, I know how stability at home fuels success at work and out in the community,” said Chris Tusa. “It’s an honor to support Habitat’s mission to build strength and stability across New Orleans.”

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“Christopher brings practical financial acumen and a heart for service. His leadership will help us accelerate innovative collaborations and deliver safe, well-appointed and affordable homes for more families in St. Tammany West,” said Terri Gage, Habitat for Humanity STW President and CEO.