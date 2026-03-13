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First Horizon Executive Earns Communications Honor

March 13, 2026   |By

First Horizon Executive Earns Communications Honor. Photo provided by First Horizon. NEW ORLEANS – First Horizon Bank has announced a series of national recognitions highlighting the bank’s employee training programs, communications leadership and client service performance, including an individual honor for Louisiana resident Beth Ardoin. Ardoin, senior executive vice president and chief communications officer for

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