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First Horizon Executive Earns Communications Honor. Photo provided by First Horizon. NEW ORLEANS – First Horizon Bank has announced a series of national recognitions highlighting the bank’s employee training programs, communications leadership and client service performance, including an individual honor for Louisiana resident Beth Ardoin. Ardoin, senior executive vice president and chief communications officer for

First Horizon Executive Earns Communications Honor. Photo provided by First Horizon.

NEW ORLEANS – First Horizon Bank has announced a series of national recognitions highlighting the bank’s employee training programs, communications leadership and client service performance, including an individual honor for Louisiana resident Beth Ardoin.

Ardoin, senior executive vice president and chief communications officer for First Horizon, was named to Ragan’s Top Women in Communications Class of 2026 in the Change Agents category. Ragan is an industry resource that provides professional development, training and intelligence to communicators, marketers, HR professionals and business leaders worldwide. The Class of 2026 was honored during a ceremony in New York on March 3.

“Beth’s recognition as a Top Woman in Communications in the Class of 2026 speaks to the impact of her work and strength of her leadership,” said Bryan Jordan, chairman, president and CEO of First Horizon. “Her commitment to creative communications strategies and a client-first mindset empowers our associates to deliver for our clients and communities.”

National Training and Banking Awards

First Horizon also received a 2026 Training MVP Award from Training magazine, ranking No. 22 among 91 companies recognized for best-in-class employee training and development programs. The annual recognition, previously known as the APEX Awards, evaluates organizations using both quantitative and qualitative benchmarks, including the scope of training programs, technology systems, innovation, executive involvement and measurable business outcomes.

“Earning the No. 22 ranking is more than just a number. It celebrates years of dedication from our team and confirms that our investment in associate growth is delivering world-class results,” said Dr. Mario Brown, chief talent officer for First Horizon. “By continuing to prioritize investing in resources, we ensure our associates have the tools they need to operate at their best and deliver excellence to peers, clients, shareholders and our communities.”

In addition, the company was recognized with 28 national and regional banking awards from Crisil Coalition Greenwich in the Middle Market and Small Business Banking categories. The awards recognize banks that deliver high levels of service and performance to business clients.

First Horizon said the recognitions underscore the bank’s commitment to client-centered service excellence while reinforcing its focus on recruiting and retaining top talent and delivering best-in-class communications to clients, associates, shareholders and communities.

First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), headquartered in Memphis, reported approximately $83.9 billion in assets as of Dec. 31 and operates banking locations across 12 states in the southern United States, including Louisiana. Earlier this year the company also expanded leadership in the region, naming Tony Adams Gulf States regional president overseeing Louisiana and promoting Jimmy Dunn to New Orleans market president as part of its strategy to strengthen local client relationships and grow its regional footprint.