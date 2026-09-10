NEW ORLEANS — First Horizon Bank announced that three of its bankers have been selected to participate in regional leadership programs across Southeast Louisiana: Tim Finn in the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute, Colin O’Flynn in the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Jefferson program and Chris Tusa in Leadership St. Tammany.

“These selections reflect the caliber of leaders we have at First Horizon and our commitment to being actively engaged in the communities we serve,” said Jimmy Dunn, New Orleans market president for First Horizon Bank. “Tim, Colin and Chris understand that leadership extends beyond the work we do for our clients, and we are proud to see them represent First Horizon throughout our region.”

Tim Finn

Finn, vice president and commercial relationship manager, has been selected for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute Class of 2027, a regional leadership program focused on the issues, opportunities and relationships shaping Southeast Louisiana. Finn has 15 years of banking experience serving commercial clients throughout Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans region.

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Colin O’Flynn

First Horizon Bankers Join Leadership Programs. Photo provided by First Horizon Bank.

O’Flynn, senior vice president and commercial relationship manager, has been selected for the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Leadership Jefferson Class of 2027, a nine-month program focused on the opportunities and issues shaping Jefferson Parish. O’Flynn has more than 14 years of banking experience, with a background in commercial and industrial lending and knowledge of the New Orleans market.

Chris Tusa

First Horizon Bankers Join Leadership Programs. Photo provided by First Horizon Bank.

Tusa, assistant vice president and business banking relationship manager, has been selected to participate in Leadership St. Tammany, a 10-month program focused on community knowledge, leadership development and civic engagement. Tusa has more than a decade of banking experience and has served First Horizon clients for more than five years, with a focus on Louisiana’s Northshore and the Greater New Orleans area.

First Horizon Corp., headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, had $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30 and operates in 12 states through its banking subsidiary, First Horizon Bank. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank.