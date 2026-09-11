Jennifer Feske – First Horizon Adds Northshore Portfolio Manager. Photo provided by First Horizon Bank.

NEW ORLEANS — First Horizon Bank has named Jennifer Feske senior commercial portfolio manager in its New Orleans market where she will work with the bank’s Northshore commercial portfolios and support client relationships across the area.

Feske brings 15 years of banking experience, with a background in commercial banking and portfolio management.

“Jennifer’s extensive banking experience and knowledge of the market will be a tremendous asset to our clients,” said Jimmy Dunn, New Orleans market president for First Horizon Bank. “We look forward to her contributions as we continue to grow our relationships throughout St. Tammany Parish and the region.”

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First Horizon’s Southeast Louisiana Presence

The appointment comes as First Horizon continues to build its presence across Southeast Louisiana. The bank recently announced that three of its bankers were selected for regional leadership programs, including Chris Tusa, assistant vice president and business banking relationship manager, who works with clients on the Northshore and in the Greater New Orleans area and was selected for Leadership St. Tammany.

First Horizon Corp., headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, had $84.4 billion in assets as of June 30. Its banking subsidiary, First Horizon Bank, operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern United States and provides commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth management and other financial services.