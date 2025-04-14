Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Economy

First-Ever Global Tax on Greenhouse Gas Emissions Passed

April 14, 2025   |By
Tax
Getty image

NEW ORLEANS – The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations’ specialized agency responsible for regulating international shipping, has agreed on a landmark measure to impose financial penalties on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships. This initiative marks the first global tax on greenhouse gas emissions. By focusing on the shipping industry, the IMO aims

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter