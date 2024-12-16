Firemen’s Federal Credit Union’s James Hunter Named Runner-up for CU Times Luminaries Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union pleased to announced on Dec. 9 that James Hunter, a member of the credit union team, has been named a finalist for the CU Times Luminaries Award. Hunter was recognized in the Individual Community Impact category for credit unions with assets below $1 billion earning recognition as a runner-up in his category.

The Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards celebrate the achievements of industry professionals, credit unions and service organizations that are driving innovation and positive change within the cooperative financial services sector. These awards recognize individuals, teams, and organizations that are making significant contributions to the credit union movement, with a focus on raising the standard of service and inspiring others to follow their lead.

“We are incredibly proud of James and his continued dedication to making positive impact in our community,” said Judy DeLucca CEO of New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union. “This recognition underscores the hard work and commitment that he and our entire team put into improving the financial well-being of our members and the communities we serve.”

New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution that proudly serves more than 28,000 members since 1934. The credit union offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals and families who have been traditionally excluded or underbanked by mainstream financial institutions. With a strong commitment to community development, the credit union provides financial solutions to individuals and families across Louisiana and Mississippi, especially in the underserved areas. It is the second oldest federally insured credit union and a certifies Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).