For over 116 years, Home Bank has served communities and customers of Louisiana. It is still headquartered in Louisiana and has expanded the footprint across much of south Louisiana, Greater Houston, and Natchez, Mississippi. While the expansion has been impressive and welcomed, the core goal remains – focus on the needs of the people, businesses, and communities.

“We keep our focus on building relationships,” says Chris Braud, New Orleans Market President. “Our approach revolves around understanding our customers and their business models, their lifestyles, and their needs. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution at Home Bank.”

When it comes to running a business, Home Bank has nearly seen it all.

“We have experienced, dynamic commercial banking teams and treasury management officers who are equipped to help business owners find solutions and reach their goals,” he says.

Home Bank is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) preferred lending partner. Chris Coulon, the Director of SBA Program Lending for the company, is a subject matter expert, working with local banking teams to provide a smooth, efficient process with the unique guidance he can provide.

Beyond businesses, Home Bank is known for its impactful presence in low-to-moderate income areas, with resources that can help to boost communities that need it most. Partnerships with recent projects like the reopened Dew Drop Inn are revitalizing neighborhoods and enhancing economic development in the New Orleans area. With products like the Home Access Mortgage, the community reinvestment lending program improves the quality of life for families in south Louisiana.

With six banking centers in the New Orleans metro area and six on the Northshore, Home Bank is never too far. More information can be found at Home24Bank.com.

Home Bank is Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Home Bank NMLS #483958

1600 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie | 504-834-1190 | home24bank.com