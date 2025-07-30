Family-owned and operated for over a decade, The Bookkeeper has become the go-to name for innovative bookkeeping and CFO services across the Greater New Orleans area and beyond. This is not a company that simply crunches numbers. It is a team that transforms financials into clarity, confidence, and long-term growth for businesses that are ready to thrive.

“Our mission is to create long-term relationships with our clients and help them build financially viable and enduring businesses,” says Managing Partner Faysal Tay. “We help unlock potential by providing financial insight that empowers decision-making and ultimately drives success.”

Led by husband-and-wife team Faysal Tay and Hiba Saab Tay, The Bookkeeper brings personability into a space that is often sterile and transactional. That approachability is not just a nice-to-have. Clients are never treated like files or spreadsheets. They are treated like partners. The Bookkeeper’s team integrates into the day-to-day operations of its clients, offering support that feels internal rather than outsourced.

Named Best Accounting Company and Best Women-Owned Business in New Orleans, as well as repeatedly recognized as one of the city’s top workplaces, The Bookkeeper is growing steadily while staying deeply rooted in local talent and hands-on service. They do not outsource, nor do they rely on shortcuts. Instead, they invest in real (and local) people, working in real time, delivering real results.

“There is incredible talent in the New Orleans area, and we are proud to build from within our own community,” says Faysal. “Our growth comes from helping our clients grow. That is the kind of scale that matters.”

Built on the core values of integrity, diligence, trust, impact, and community, The Bookkeeper is more than a financial service provider. They are the steady hand behind some of the city’s most resilient and successful businesses, offering clear-eyed consulting and collaborative support that empowers owners to lead with confidence.

“We are not a transactional company,” says Faysal. “We become part of your team. When our clients succeed, so do we.”

If your business is expanding, evolving, or simply needs more clarity, The Bookkeeper is the kind of partner that brings order to the chaos and direction to your next move.

3525 North Causeway Blvd, Ste 400, Metairie | 504-521-1010 | thebookkeeper.com