Jessica LeBlanc and her husband, Greg LeBlanc, owners of CPA Realty, LLC, are celebrating ten years in business. A boutique Real Estate Brokerage Firm, CPA Realty helps a variety of clients pursue their interests in real estate and/or expand their real estate portfolio through commercial, residential, or investment properties.

Over the years, Jessica and Greg have assembled a team of highly skilled real estate professionals to guide clients toward their goals, including Jessica’s son and Marketing head, Trey LeBlanc, Realtor Colby Wenck, Realtor Wes Franatovich, Realtor Bobby Sylve, and Executive Office Assistant Megan Bardales.

In addition to CPA Realty, LLC, Jessica also runs Jessica D. LeBlanc, CPA, LLC, which is a boutique accounting firm that helps a variety of clients with their outsourced accounting and forensic accounting needs, and is also reaching a decade of service in the Greater New Orleans area. Their team includes: Staff Accountant Sue Gironda, Executive Office Assistant & Staff Bookkeeper Megan Bardales, Staff Bookkeeper Trey LeBlanc, and Jessica’s Daughter/Accounting intern Tristin LeBlanc.

CPA Realty, LLC

504-812-8807 | cparealtyllc.com

Jessica D. LeBlanc, CPA, LLC

504-812-7105 | jessicaleblanc.cpa