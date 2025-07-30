Since 1908, Home Bank has helped businesses and families reach their financial goals, like homeownership, opening businesses, and increasing savings. Relationship banking helps to make those things happen – getting to know customers and their unique situations to tailor solutions to fit their needs, and that is something this bank takes to heart.

For business owners, Home Bank has a suite of tools and solutions to solve nearly any need. The local banking team and Treasury Management officers have the experience to answer questions, provide guidance, and improve efficiencies. Merchant Card Services offer processing systems that make it easy for customers to pay and for the business to collect payment. Products like Positive Pay and ACH Positive Pay help to reduce the risk of fraud by checks or credits and debits posted to business accounts. For businesses like restaurants, retail, construction, and others, the payroll card is a way to streamline payroll processes by providing employees with their wages directly onto a secure, reloadable card, simplifying their access to funds. Business Online Banking and Bill Pay reduce the need to make trips to the bank.

While fraud is a concern for everyone, scammers frequently target businesses due to their tendency to have access to more capital. Being mindful of this and choosing Treasury Management products help to make your accounts more secure.

“Small businesses are at the core of what keeps our local economy going,” states Director of Treasury Management, David Luke. “Our team is focused on providing the best support and technology that businesses can use so their banking is made easier and more secure, and they can focus on running their business.”

Home Bank has 43 banking centers and one commercial banking office across its three-state footprint. Six of those banking centers are located in the New Orleans area, and another six are on the Northshore. To find information on locations, products, services, and more, visit home24bank.com.

Home Bank is Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Home Bank NMLS #483958

1600 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie | 504-834-1190 | home24bank.com