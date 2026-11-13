Financial and Insurance Conference Attracts 700

NEW ORLEANS — More than 700 financial services and insurance meeting professionals, hospitality partners and industry leaders are expected in New Orleans Nov. 15-18 for the 2026 Financial and Insurance Conference Professionals (FICP) Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

The four-day gathering will attract professionals who organize conferences, corporate meetings and incentive trips for financial services and insurance companies, along with hospitality businesses that host and support those events. The conference provides an opportunity to showcase New Orleans to meeting planners who influence where companies hold future events.

FICP represents meeting professionals from more than 220 companies, with 76% of its members reporting at least 10 years of industry experience. According to the organization, its meeting professionals collectively influence more than $1 billion in hospitality-related purchasing and support more than 28,000 meetings and incentive programs annually.

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In a summer 2025 FICP survey, 42.1% of respondents expected business meeting volume to increase, while 44.2% anticipated higher average spending per attendee.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 2026 conference have sold out, according to FICP.

Financial and Insurance Conference: Local Industry Connections

New Orleans & Company is taking an active role in the conference with President and CEO Walt Leger and Director of National Accounts Raquel “Rocky” Dufauchard scheduled to participate in a Nov. 15 panel examining destination partnerships, community engagement and the role of meeting planners.

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Representatives from New Orleans & Company and the Hyatt Regency New Orleans also serve on the conference’s planning committee. New Orleans & Company is sponsoring a Nov. 17 networking event in partnership with Hosts Global, a destination management company specializing in corporate meetings and events.

The Financial and Insurance Conference will feature educational sessions offering Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) credit on topics including business management, event design, logistics and personal development, along with keynote presentations by Priya Parker, Ryan Leak, Robert X. Fogarty, Jason Dorsey and Henry Coutinho-Mason.

Fogarty, founder of Dear World, a storytelling initiative that began in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina, will lead a storytelling experience throughout the conference, encouraging attendees to reflect on personal experiences and connections.

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Silent Auction Supports New Orleans Nonprofits

FICP will also hold its annual silent auction, which has raised more than $1.4 million for 21 charitable organizations over the past 24 years. The 2025 auction raised a record $130,671, surpassing the previous year’s total by more than $2,700.

This year’s Financial and Insurance Conference auction will benefit seven organizations, including six New Orleans nonprofits: Big Chief Feather Trust, Children’s Bureau of New Orleans, New Orleans Mission, Roots of Music, Son of a Saint and Youth Empowerment Project.

The auction features donated hotel stays, travel experiences, entertainment packages and other items, with bidding open to FICP members and hospitality partners regardless of whether they attend the conference. Bidding closes Nov. 17 at 12:45 p.m., with results scheduled to be announced later that day.

The New Orleans beneficiaries support causes ranging from youth education and mentorship to mental health services, homelessness and preservation of the city’s Black Masking traditions. The seventh beneficiary, the Above and Beyond Foundation, provides awards and grants to frontline hospitality workers to support their personal and professional development.