Film Louisiana to Host ‘Louisiana Comes to Hollywood’ Next Week to Showcase State’s Film Industry

BATON ROUGE – Film Louisiana, in collaboration with the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, will present “Louisiana Comes to Hollywood.” The event, scheduled for Sept. 17 in Los Angeles, aims to highlight Louisiana’s unique and diverse filming locations, seasoned local crews and rich cultural heritage to industry leaders in Hollywood.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to promote Louisiana as a premier destination for film and television production, ‘Louisiana Comes to Hollywood’ will provide a platform for networking, collaboration and the exchange of ideas between Louisiana officials and industry leaders,” said Jason Waggenspack, president, Film Louisiana, in a press release.

One of the event’s highlights will be a visual presentation showcasing Louisiana’s diverse landscapes, from its historic urban settings to scenic rural vistas. Attendees will also get a taste of Louisiana’s renowned hospitality, cuisine and music, helmed by the state’s Department of Tourism, providing a firsthand experience of the state’s vibrant culture. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Louisiana’s economic development team, location scouts and local talent.

“We are thrilled to bring a piece of Louisiana to Hollywood and to demonstrate why our state is an ideal choice for film and television production,” Waggenspack added. “With our competitive incentive program, skilled workforce and unique locations, we believe Louisiana offers unparalleled opportunities for filmmakers.”

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the economic and cultural benefits that film production brings to Louisiana.

“Not only do we have the infrastructure and a skilled workforce in the film industry, but we also know people travel to destinations where film and television shows are produced. Our rich culture and diverse filming locations make Louisiana the perfect destination to help tell these visual stories. By hosting this event, we hope to build lasting relationships with the film industry, continue to grow our film sector and boost our local economy,” said Lt. Gov. Nungesser.

Film Louisiana, formerly Louisiana Film Entertainment Association, is hosting the event after undergoing an innovative rebranding aimed at creating awareness of the film industry’s rich history in the state. Film Louisiana is committed to sustaining a thriving industry that keeps talent and tax money in-state, bolsters workforce development and puts a positive international spotlight on Louisiana.