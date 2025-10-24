Film Louisiana Showcases State at Hollywood Reception

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Film Louisiana hosted Crawfish Étouffée & Cocktails reception on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles, bringing a taste of Louisiana hospitality to Hollywood while highlighting the state’s film industry and its recently modernized tax incentive program, Act 44.

The evening brought together film industry professionals, Louisiana representatives and Hollywood decisionmakers for an authentic Louisiana experience, complete with crawfish étouffée, music and meaningful conversations about why the state continues to be one of the premier destinations for film and television production.

“With the passage of Act 44, Louisiana has one of the strongest and most flexible incentive programs in the country,” said Jason Waggenspack, Film Louisiana president. “This event was about making sure studios know we can move at the speed of Hollywood. We’re open for business – with 40% labor credits, no per-project or per-person caps and the stability producers need to invest here long-term.”

Motion Picture Production Tax Credit Program

The updated Motion Picture Production Tax Credit program was a key focus of the event. Act 44 modernized the structure by removing outdated caps and ensuring long-term stability through 2031, while continuing to maintain the $125 million annual cap. State leadership has strongly backed these changes, signaling unified support for Louisiana’s film industry as a driver of jobs, investment and cultural visibility.

“Louisiana is more than a beautiful place to film – it’s one of the smartest investments a studio can make. Every time a film is made in Louisiana it shines a spotlight on our unmatched locations, our skilled crews and the welcoming spirit of our people,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “We are proud to roll out the red carpet in Hollywood for this event to show firsthand why Louisiana is a world-class partner for film production. With these stronger incentives and our one-of-a-kind hospitality, we’re ready to welcome even more filmmakers and visitors to Louisiana.”

Louisiana Locations Lookbook

Another key highlight of the event was the official launch of the new Louisiana Locations Lookbook, a comprehensive resource for industry decision-makers. The lookbook was designed to illustrate the state’s vast location diversity and its capacity to serve as a convincing double for a wide array of domestic and international settings.

“We were thrilled to unveil our new Louisiana Locations Lookbook, a tool we believe will be invaluable to Hollywood creatives,” said Waggenspack. “It’s designed to show Louisiana through a new lens and showcase the incredible chameleon-like quality of our state – proving that whether your script is set in a European city, a tropical jungle or a quaint small town, Louisiana has the perfect backdrop.”

The Crawfish Etouffee & Cocktails reception reinforced Louisiana’s reputation as a production hub, showcasing not only its updated incentives but also the diverse filming locations, seasoned crews and cultural richness that make Louisiana a one-of-a-kind partner for Hollywood.

About Film Louisiana

Film is the driving force behind Louisiana’s leadership in the film industry. As a collective of passionate industry professionals, the organization champions the sustainability of the Louisiana film entertainment industry through preserving and enhancing the Film Program, supporting thousands of Louisianians in the film sector. Beyond advocacy, Film Louisiana promotes global interest and investment in the state as a premier film production destination.