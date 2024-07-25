Film Louisiana Launches New Brand

BATON ROUGE – The organization formerly known as the Louisiana Film & Entertainment Association has renamed itself Film Louisiana. The rebranding initiative includes a new logo and website.

Film Louisiana is a professional trade association that advocates for the film industry and provides location scouting, permitting assistance and talent referrals to filmmakers working in the state.

“As Film Louisiana embarks on this new chapter, we remain steadfast in our mission to champion the state’s film industry,” said Film Louisiana Board President Jason Waggenspack in a press release. “The association’s efforts continue to attract major productions, drive economic growth and highlight Louisiana’s unique culture and hospitality. With the rebranding, Film Louisiana is poised to build on its legacy of success and lead the industry into the future.”

Film Louisiana operates the Entertainment Development Fund, which reinvests in educational and workforce training opportunities for Louisiana residents. It advocates for Louisiana’s film tax credit program, which offers financial incentives to help cover in-state production costs, from equipment rentals to cast and crew salaries.

“This program, combined with Louisiana’s state-of-the-art facilities, skilled workforce and diverse scenic options, makes Louisiana an irresistible choice for filmmakers,” said a spokesperson. “With a commitment to fostering growth and creativity, Film Louisiana has successfully attracted numerous high-profile productions, bolstering the state’s reputation as a premier destination for film and television projects, while adding tremendous value to the state’s tourism,” said a spokesperson in a press release announcing the new name.