Fill the Needs Launches Pet Food & Supply Collection to Aid Families and Shelters Affected by Hurricane Francine

METAIRIE, La. – In response to the impact of Hurricane Francine, local nonprofit Fill the Needs is organizing a dog and cat food and cat litter collection event to support families, pets, and shelters in need across Louisiana. The collection will take place this Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Church, located at 5122 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie.

Hurricane Francine has displaced many families and overwhelmed shelters, leaving pets without proper food and supplies. Fill the Needs, in partnership with Good Shepherd Church, aims to bridge this gap and provide essential resources to families struggling to care for their pets during this crisis.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: Good Shepherd Church, 5122 W. Esplanade Ave, Metairie, LA

Website: www.filltheneeds.org | www.goodshepherdmet.com

What to Donate:

Dog food (dry and canned)

Cat food (dry and canned)

Cat litter

All donations will go directly to helping communities impacted by the storm, ensuring pets also get a good meal during this critical time.

“Pets are part of the family, and we want to make sure they’re not forgotten during disasters like Hurricane Francine. Every donation helps bring relief to these animals and their owners who are facing unimaginable challenges,” said Amy Sins, Executive Director/Founder of Fill the Needs, in a press release.

“At Good Shepherd Church, we believe in coming together as a community to support one another in times of need. Hurricane Francine has left many families and shelters struggling, and we are proud to partner with Fill the Needs to provide care and relief for our neighbors and their pets. Every act of kindness makes a difference,” added the Rev’d Dr. Randall M. Graf , priest, Good Shepherd Church.

For more information or to make a financial donation, please visit www.filltheneeds.org .