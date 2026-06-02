Figma Taps Southleft Founder TJ Pitre

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TJ Pitre – Figma Recruits Southleft Founder TJ Pitre NEW ORLEANS – When software design giant Figma began exploring an acquisition of New Orleans-based Southleft earlier this year, founder TJ Pitre faced a decision that would affect not only his future, but also the future of the company he had spent more than a decade

TJ Pitre - Figma Recruits Southleft Founder TJ Pitre

NEW ORLEANS – When software design giant Figma began exploring an acquisition of New Orleans-based Southleft earlier this year, founder TJ Pitre faced a decision that would affect not only his future, but also the future of the company he had spent more than a decade building.

What began as acquisition discussions ultimately resulted in a different outcome: Southleft would remain independent, while Pitre accepted a role focused on design systems and artificial intelligence at Figma, one of the world's most influential software companies.

For Pitre, the development marks the latest chapter in a career that began in Chalmette and took him to New York, where he spent six years as director of design and development for Martha Stewart's digital operations. He later returned to New Orleans to launch Southleft in 2012 and plans to remain based in New Orleans while in his new role with Figma.

Since launching Southleft in 2012, the Louisiana entrepreneur has built the company into a nationally recognized design systems consultancy, helping organizations create the digital frameworks that power websites, applications and software products. As demand for AI-enabled design systems accelerated, so did the company's profile within the product design community, eventually attracting the attention of Figma.

"In my world, Figma is the starting point for creating design systems," said Pitre. "Ninety percent of what design system practitioners and product designers do is in the Figma platform."

Being recruited by Figma, a publicly traded design software company, marks a career milestone for Pitre, who, after graduating from Tulane, became the first member of his family to go to college.

From Acquisition Talks to Leading AI at Figma

Pitre said acquisition discussions began in January, but he ultimately chose a path that kept Southleft independent and its team intact.

Instead, Figma recruited Pitre to lead design systems and AI strategy within its product organization while Southleft continues operating independently under new leadership.

Pitre said he was given significant input into Southleft's succession plan and assurances that the company and its intellectual property would remain independent. He will remain involved as chairman.

"I'm excited that I get to keep Southleft because it's my baby," said Pitre.

Southleft – Building a National Reputation

The expertise that attracted Figma centers on a niche but increasingly important area of software development known as design systems.

Southleft helps organizations create the underlying frameworks that keep websites, applications and digital products consistent as companies grow. Rather than building each new product from scratch, organizations can use design systems to accelerate development, reduce costs and create a seamless experience across platforms.

"Businesses like financial institutions need ways to use these modular pieces of software to make complex data calculations look and feel the same across various products," he said. "We build those."

At their core, design systems are collections of reusable digital components, design standards and software code that allow development teams to build products faster while maintaining consistency across an organization.

"Design systems save money. They give the company a premium look and feel that customers recognize without recognizing it," said Pitre. "When things are seamless, when it's all consistent, you don't think about it because you know it's supposed to be that way. That's what design systems do."

AI Accelerates Adoption

Pitre said the rise of artificial intelligence has dramatically increased demand for design systems because AI tools make them easier to maintain, scale and deploy.

According to Pitre, projects that once required six to nine months can now be completed in roughly three months.

"We created a workflow we call Context-Based Design Systems, or CBDS, where you take traditional linear design system workflow but then you inject AI responsibly and it accelerates the work significantly,” he said.

Pitre said Southleft's work in AI-enabled design systems helped elevate the company's profile nationally and ultimately contributed to Figma's interest.

"The work raised our profile and put us in the thought-leadership conversation," said Pitre.

That growing influence ultimately helped put Southleft, and Pitre, on Figma's radar.