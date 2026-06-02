Technology

Figma Taps Southleft Founder TJ Pitre

June 2, 2026   |By

TJ Pitre – Figma Recruits Southleft Founder TJ Pitre NEW ORLEANS – When software design giant Figma began exploring an acquisition of New Orleans-based Southleft earlier this year, founder TJ Pitre faced a decision that would affect not only his future, but also the future of the company he had spent more than a decade

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