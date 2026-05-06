NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Fight Like a Warrior Foundation (FLAW) will host its annual Rise & Thrive Mini-Fest: Battle of Warriors Against Cancer on May 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Docville Farm in Meraux, Louisiana, bringing together cancer survivors, patients, families and community members for a day of celebration, support, and impact.

The free, family-friendly event is designed to honor the strength and resilience of those affected by cancer while raising awareness and support for FLAW’s new mentorship and training programs launching this year.

Attendees will have access to free cancer screenings and vital survivorship resources, along with an engaging and uplifting atmosphere featuring live music and entertainment, food from local vendors, children’s activities, and opportunities to connect with local businesses and organizations.

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“At Fight Like a Warrior, our mission is to ensure that no one faces cancer alone,” said FLAW Founder Taysha D. Gibbs. “The Rise & Thrive Mini-Fest is more than an event, it’s a movement to build community, provide support, and empower individuals through mentorship and shared experiences.”

The event will also serve as a platform for local businesses to give back and gain visibility through vendor participation, sponsorships, and in-kind support.

Community members, families, and supporters are encouraged to attend and be part of this meaningful experience.

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Click here to learn more or get involved with the Rise & Thrive Mini-Fest 2026.