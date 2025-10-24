Fifi Parée Opens at Omni Royal Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Omni Royal Orleans has opened Fifi Parée, a new coffee shop in the hotel’s lobby that blends French design influences with local flavor.

Inspired by “Mademoiselle Fifi,” the Flying Cat

Named in tribute to “Mademoiselle Fifi,” the first cat to cross the English Channel by airplane, the café draws inspiration from a remarkable early chapter in aviation history. In 1910, the tabby accompanied American aviator John B. Moisant on a flight from France to England, a journey recognized as one of the earliest passenger flights across the Channel. Moisant, a pioneering pilot and aviation showman, later became closely associated with New Orleans, where he died that same year while preparing for a flying competition near Harahan.

The crash site eventually became part of the land used for Moisant Field, now Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, whose “MSY” code derives from the former Moisant Stock Yards. The story of Fifi’s daring flight and her link to Moisant connects the café’s Parisian theme with New Orleans’ own aviation legacy.

Fifi Parée is designed to evoke the charm of a Parisian flower shop, featuring hand-painted floral murals, black-and-white marble flooring and deep green accents throughout.

Congregation Coffee

Open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the hotel’s lobby adjacent to check-in, the Fifi Parée café will serve New Orleans’ own Congregation Coffee, alongside a menu of pastries, grab-and-go items and specialty beverages. The drink selection includes drip coffee, espresso drinks and house creations such as the Honey Jasmine Cappuccino, Noix De Coco Au Lait, Bourbon Praline Frozen Coffee, Vietnamese Cold Brew with condensed milk and Cold Brew with Satsuma Salted Sweet Cream Foam. Tea, matcha, lemonade, wine, beer and seltzers are also available.

The food offerings include fruit and yogurt options like Bananas Foster Greek Yogurt and Ponchatoula Strawberry with Steen’s cane syrup, as well as salads such as Boudin Caesar, Tuna Niçoise and Chopped Salad with goat cheese and pistachio. Sandwiches range from a Goat Cheese & Tomato Baguette to a French Country Ham & Gruyère Butter Baguette and a Char Siu Pork Belly Bánh Mì Wrap. Pastries from Ayu Bakehouse, including butter and chocolate croissants, accompany Bourbon Croissant Pudding, cookies and pralines.

Omni Renovation

The opening of Fifi Parée is part of the Omni Royal Orleans’ broader renovation, a project designed to reimagine several of the hotel’s signature spaces while preserving its historic character. The multistage transformation includes the addition of The Royal Bar Music Lounge, a redesigned rooftop restaurant and pool area called La Riviera, and a refreshed Rib Room, all slated for completion by early 2026.

Rib Room Witchy Lunch

While renovation work continues, the Rib Room is marking the Halloween season with a “Witchy Lunch,” a themed three-course prix fixe menu offered during lunch service from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31. Priced at $59 per person before tax and gratuity, the limited-time menu features creatively spooky dishes that reflect the restaurant’s playful approach to seasonal dining.

The Omni Royal Orleans, a AAA Four Diamond property located at 621 St. Louis St. in the French Quarter, is known for its service, hosting heads of state and world leaders and remains a fixture of the French Quarter’s hospitality landscape.