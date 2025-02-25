Fidelity Bank To Receive Excellence Award by National Savings Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Fidelity Bank has earned the 2024 “Veteran Saves Week” Designation of Savings Excellence award, an honor explicitly reserved for financial institutions that created measurable impact and displayed exceptional achievement during the annual Veteran Saves Week campaign.

Fidelity Bank is one of just four banks and three credit unions across the country honored with this distinction out of more than 887 participating organizations of Veteran Saves Week, which took place November 12-15, 2024 as part of National Military Appreciation Month.

“We proudly acknowledge the financial institutions awarded the Designation of Savings Excellence this year” said Krystel Spell, the Program Manager of Veteran Saves. “Their outstanding efforts during Veteran Saves Week have made a significant impact on the Veteran community. By offering effective savings tools and resources, these financial institutions are not just increasing deposits—they’re building lasting goodwill and strengthening community ties.”

The work of these financial institutions contributed to an impressive collective impact of the Week. During the four-day timeframe following Veterans Day. These institutions helped to reach over 4.1 million individuals and encouraged nearly $1.7 million worth of deposits into new and existing savings accounts. Additionally, $418,000 was pledged to be saved into savings accounts toward savings goals for the remainder of 2024.

2024 Veteran Saves Week Designation of Savings Excellence Recipients:

Banks

– First Commonwealth Bank

– Dairy State Bank

– Fidelity Bank

– Armed Forces Bank

Credit Unions

– La Capitol Federal Credit Union

– New Horizons Credit Union

– Navy Federal Credit Union

Veteran Saves Week is an annual event coordinated by Veteran Saves, a program under the America Saves umbrella.

About Veteran Saves

Veteran Saves is a program under the America Saves umbrella and is coordinated by the nonprofit Consumer Federation of America (CFA). Veteran Saves encourages the entire veteran community to take the Veteran Saves Pledge and for organizations to promote savings year-round. Through financial education, resources, behavioral economics and support, Veteran Saves aims to help the Veteran community improve their financial well-being and achieve their long-term financial goals.

About Fidelity Bank

Founded in 1908, Fidelity Bank is an $1 billion in assets mutual financial institution chartered by the state of Louisiana. Fidelity Bank provides a full array of banking services, with high integrity and personalized service to communities throughout Southeast Louisiana. Fidelity Bank’s mission is HERE FOR GOOD.