Dustin Reichert. Photo provided by Fidelity Bank.

NEW ORLEANS — Fidelity Bank has announced the promotions of five members of its leadership team and two new hires across business banking, retail banking, treasury management and operations.

The promotions and hires recognize the contributions of these individuals to the bank’s continued growth, customer service and commitment to communities throughout Louisiana.

Business Banking and Regional Leadership

Three individuals have been appointed to leadership positions supporting the bank’s business banking services, regional operations and treasury management.

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Dustin Reichert has been promoted to senior vice president, business banking manager.

James Merritt has been hired as market president, Capital Region.

James Merritt. Photo provided by Fidelity Bank.

Tina Ledoux has been hired as senior vice president, treasury management director.

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Tina Ledoux. Photo provided by Fidelity Bank.

These positions play important roles in strengthening business relationships, supporting regional market development and providing financial solutions to businesses throughout Louisiana.

Retail Banking Leadership

Fidelity Bank also announced two promotions within its retail banking division.

David Hymel has been promoted to senior vice president, retail banker leader 2.

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David Hymel. Photo provided by Fidelity Bank.

Lori Mills Pausina has been promoted to senior vice president, retail banking director.

Lori Mills Pausina. Photo provided by Fidelity Bank.

These leadership roles support the bank’s commitment to delivering personalized financial services and building relationships with individuals and families across the communities it serves.

Loan Review and Operations Leadership

Two additional promotions recognize leadership within the bank’s loan review, deposit operations and security functions.

Shelley Frey has been promoted to senior vice president, loan review manager.

Shelley Frey. Photo provided by Fidelity Bank.

Teresa Lynn Richardson has been promoted to senior vice president, deposit operations director and fraud/security officer.

Teresa Lynn Richardson. Photo provided by Fidelity Bank.

These positions support the bank’s operational effectiveness, risk management and commitment to maintaining secure banking services.

“These seven members of our team represent the experience, dedication and leadership that continue to drive Fidelity Bank forward,” said Chris Ferris, president and CEO of Fidelity Bank. “Their contributions across our organization will strengthen our ability to serve customers, support local businesses and remain true to our mission of being the premier banking institution in Louisiana.”