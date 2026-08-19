Fidelity Bank POWER Partners With Studio Cowork

BATON ROUGE, La. – Fidelity Bank’s POWER business development program for women business owners has partnered with Studio Cowork in downtown Baton Rouge to provide discounted coworking memberships and educational programming in the Capital Region. The partnership will include workshops, networking opportunities and other programs at Studio Cowork, located at 440 N. Third St.

Under the partnership, Studio Cowork will offer discounted memberships and day passes to POWER participants. Fidelity Bank POWER will help provide educational programming at Studio Cowork, with Studio Cowork members eligible for discounted admission to those events.

“We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Studio Cowork,” said Kati Morse LeBreton, vice president and director of POWER at Fidelity Bank. “As Fidelity Bank’s footprint grows into the Capital Region and beyond, collaborating with Studio Cowork allows us to broaden our collective impact and create more opportunities for professional women in Baton Rouge to thrive.”

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The partnership comes as Fidelity Bank expands its presence in the Capital Region. [This would be a good place to add one or two sentences about Fidelity’s Baton Rouge expansion, if available. That would give the story a stronger business angle.]

“Partnering with Fidelity Bank POWER reflects exactly what we want Studio Cowork to be – more than just a workspace, but a place where our members have access to the right resources and relationships to support their professional and personal growth,” said Matt Adler, founder of Studio Cowork. “Our community is built around people supporting and learning from one another. We’re excited to extend that experience to POWER members in Baton Rouge and create even more opportunities for our communities to grow together.”

POWER Partnership Expands Access to Resources

The organizations have scheduled joint programming for women business owners at Studio Cowork. The first event, “Knowledge is POWER: Custom Color Analysis Workshop,” featuring Lydia Matthews of Esther Clothing Brand, is scheduled for Sept. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Founded in 1908, Fidelity Bank is a Louisiana-chartered mutual financial institution with approximately $1 billion in assets and provides banking services throughout Southeast Louisiana. POWER is the bank’s program focused on women business owners.

Studio Cowork is a downtown Baton Rouge coworking business offering flexible workspace, meeting rooms, virtual office services and business amenities. It also operates podcast and content studios for recording, photography and video production.