Fidelity Bank POWER Names 2026 Woman of the Year Nominees

NEW ORLEANS – Fidelity Bank POWER has announced the nominees for the 2026 Woman of the Year Award. This awards program, now in its fourth year, aims to honor Southeast Louisiana’s most dynamic business professionals who are members of POWER (Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized), Fidelity Bank’s business development program for female business owners.

“This is one of my favorite parts of my role,” said Kati LeBreton, Fidelity Bank Director of POWER. “Each nominee exemplifies the core values of Fidelity Bank and are wonderful representatives of the POWER program. We are proud to give them the recognition they deserve.”

The nominees for the 2026 Fidelity Bank POWER Woman of the Year Award are as follows:

- Sponsors -

Alyssa Mouton, Maytag Equipped Laundromat

Ashley Burton, Burton Transit (nominated in previous years)

Britney Duke, B Duke Law Firm (nominated in previous years)

Carol Bebelle, Akua Productions

Donna Bach, Pizza Platoon (nominated in previous years)

Donna Bedo, Donna’s Designs & Creative Solutions

Dr. Holly MacKenna, Dara Wellness

Jessica Smith, Anntoine Marketing + Design

Kaelin Bass, KMBoobies LLC

Kassidy Noto, Siding with Citrus

Kristen Moore, Jambalaya Girl

Megan Helwick, Megan Helwick Unlimited

Natalie Barranco, Prime Business Advisory Solutions (nominated in previous years)

Nenette Gray, Lemonade Creative Marketing (nominated in previous years)

Rashelle & Teresa Thomas, Crazy Plant Bae

Sara Habetz, Hype Haus Fitness

The Top 5 Finalists will be announced on Monday, February 9, 2026. The winner of the POWER Woman of the Year Award will be announced on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Learn about Fidelity Bank’s exclusive program for women business owners at www.fidelitybankpower.com.

About Fidelity Bank

Founded in 1908, Fidelity Bank is a $1 billion in assets financial institution chartered by the state of Louisiana. Fidelity Bank provides a full array of banking services, with high integrity and personalized service to communities throughout Louisiana.