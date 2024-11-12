Fidelity Bank POWER and Landry Corporate Training Launch Women’s Development Program

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Fidelity Bank POWER announced the launch of its newest initiative, “Power U,” a professional development curriculum, hosted in collaboration with Landry Corporate Training.

POWER U is designed for high-achieving, motivated and talented female business owners who are members of the Fidelity Bank POWER Program. The curriculum engages women from diverse industries and backgrounds, equipping them with tools and strategies to enhance their business success.

POWER U will run from January 2025 through May 2025, consisting of seven in-person sessions. These sessions will feature engaging workshops, peer mentoring, and focused business support, making high-level professional development programming accessible and affordable for female business owners throughout Southeast Louisiana. In partnership with Landry Training, POWER U aims to elevate women’s leadership potential as business owners and entrepreneurs while fostering collaboration with a group of established peers. Participants will have access to industry experts and thought leaders who will share insights on leadership, negotiation, and personal branding.

- Sponsors -

“This program has been in the works for several months,” said Kati Morse LeBreton, Vice President and Director of POWER at Fidelity Bank. “We are thrilled to partner with such a reputable company like LandryCorporate Training to make high-level professional development accessible to female business owners in our area.”

Facilitated by Candace S. Schrag, Director of Operations at Landry Training, each POWER U session includes educational discussions on leadership, business, and personal development. Each session will spotlight a successful female business owner who will share her journey and insights. Participants who complete the program will be honored at a graduation celebration and featured in Fidelity Bank’s marketingmaterials. Applications will be accepted until December 1, 2024.

“This type of leadership collaborative has been a dream in the making,” says Schrag. “Partnering with Fidelity Bank POWER allows Landry Training to facilitate the confidence and community that equips female entrepreneurs for their journey to the next level.”

Fidelity Bank recognizes the importance of investing in oneself to boost business success. Therefore, POWER U participation costs will be partially underwritten by Fidelity Bank, making this high-level professional development program available and affordable to its members. Tuition for POWER U is $750 per participant, covering parking, breakfast and workshop materials for all sessions. Tuition must be paid in full by Jan. 9 and can be paid in two installments.

LeBreton reiterates, “Power U is more than just a program; it’s a commitment to empowering women to reach their full potential.”

Only members of Fidelity Bank POWER are eligible to apply for POWER U. Women who own a for-profit business in the state of Louisiana can join Fidelity Bank POWER by opening a business checking account atFidelity Bank. If you would like to apply to POWER U but are not a member of Fidelity Bank POWER, please email Kati Morse LeBreton at kati.lebreton@bankwithfidelity.com.

- Sponsors -

To learn more about Power U and review the application, click here.