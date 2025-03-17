Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. Names 2025 Woman of the Year

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R., which stands for “Potential Of Women Entrepreneurs Realized,” is a program that empowers women entrepreneurs throughout the Gulf Coast to achieve their business goals. P.O.W.E.R. has over 2,000 members across multiple industries.

Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. announced the winner of this year’s Woman of the Year Award as Angelica Rivera, CEO of Colmex Construction LLC.

Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R.’s Woman of the Year Award is designed to recognize the success of female entrepreneurs across the region. The winner was selected from a pool of nominees submitted by Fidelity Bank Financial Center Leaders and Officers.

“Angelica’s work ethic and dedication to elevating women in the construction industry directly reflects the mission and core values of Fidelity Bank,” said Kati LeBreton, Fidelity Bank Director of P.O.W.E.R. “She is a shining example of what a powerful woman can accomplish and just how many lives they can touch.”

Rivera, who will be honored at Inside New Orleans Magazine’s “Women in Business Luncheon” on April 10 at Briquette in New Orleans, is a dedicated leader and the President of Colmex Construction. With her visionary leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and exceptional achievements, she has earned recognition from numerous organizations within New Orleans’s competitive construction industry.

Over the past 17 years, Angelica has received prestigious awards, including the CityBusiness Excellence in Construction awards in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Her remarkable contributions were recognized when she was named one of the “Local Heroes ” by Telemundo 42 and Gulf Coast Bank. In 2023, she was honored as CEO of the Year by the WBEC Enterprising Women of Color CEO, and in both 2023 and 2024, she was selected as one of the most influential and inspiring business leaders in the New Orleans area on the Biz 500 list, making the cover of the BizNewOrleans Magazine in the 2025 Biz 500 edition.

In 2024, Angelica launched a new division at Colmex Construction called CWCK (Colmex Women’s Construction Krewe), aimed at providing women with essential training and opportunities for successful careers in the construction industry. Her goal is to equip women with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive, fostering positive change, and paving the way for a more inclusive workforce.

Under Angelica’s guidance, Colmex Construction has achieved remarkable milestones, including the U.S. Small Business Administration Louisiana District’s Entrepreneurial Success of the Year Award in 2019. In 2018, Colmex ranked 71st nationwide in the Inner City 100 and was recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Louisiana by Inc. 5000. Additionally, in 2020, Colmex was nominated as one of the top Best Places to Work in Louisiana.

Angelica’s expertise and influence extend beyond her role at Colmex Construction. She served on the Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, appointed by the governor from 2019 to 2022. She is also a valued member of the Board of Directors for the Home Builders Association, Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Her past role as Chair of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation reflects her commitment to supporting and empowering diverse communities. She is a trailblazer dedicated to opening doors and paving the way for future generations through her work and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Rivera was selected out of a pool of 18 total nominees for the 2025 Fidelity Bank P.O.W.E.R. Woman of the Year Award nominees list who are as follows: Donna Bach (Pizza Platoon), Ashley Burton (Burton Transit), Trenez Jackson Carter (Kinderland Academy), Adele Dauphin (Poboy Productions), Jenny Domiano (Therapeutic Learning Center), Britney Duke (B Duke Law Firm), Mimi Fallo (Mimi’s Laser Alternatives), Lorena Ford (Ford Living & Ford Consulting), Nenette Gray (Lemonade Creative Marketing), Kodi Guillory (Sustainable Design Solutions), Tiffany King (The Organized Social), Miriam Matasar (Magazine Street Wine Cellar), Renee Melchiode (The Exchange Pickleball + Bar), Kendra Joy Parson (The Mindful Foundation), Ramsey Roberts (I Do Bridal Couture & Proper & Co.), Lisa Taglauer (Magnolia Physical Therapy), and Anna Zimmer (Middle C Music).

