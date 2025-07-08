Fidelity Bank Opens First Lafayette Branch

LAFAYETTE, La. (press release) – Fidelity Bank has announced the opening of its newest full-service branch at 1420 Camellia Blvd. in Lafayette, Louisiana. This marks the bank’s official entry into the Lafayette market as it continues to expand throughout Louisiana. This expansion brings Fidelity’s signature client-first banking philosophy to one of Louisiana’s most vibrant and growing communities.

Fidelity Bank provides comprehensive banking solutions and personalized service to individuals and businesses alike. In addition to consumer and commercial banking services, the center includes NOLA Lending Group, the mortgage lending division of Fidelity Bank.

The new Lafayette banking center represents a significant milestone in Fidelity Bank’s commitment to continued growth and expansion across Louisiana. Designed with a focus on innovation, accessibility, and community connection, the new location features advanced banking technology, meeting spaces, and a modern aesthetic tailored to enhance the client experience.

“Lafayette represents a dynamic market full of energy, innovation, and opportunity,” said President and CEO of Fidelity Bank Chris Ferris. “We look forward to building lasting relationships here and supporting the financial goals of local residents and businesses.”

Jake Guidry, formerly of B1Bank, serves as Senior Vice President and Commercial Lending Market Manager at the new location. Vanessa Sierra serves as Retail Banking Lead. Guidry said, “I’m excited about the opportunity to represent this historic institution in this market. I invite the public to stop by and learn more about us and what makes Fidelity Bank special.”

Fidelity Bank partnered with New Orleans-based Verges Rome Architects to create a contemporary design that reflects both the bank’s commitment to innovation and the local character of Lafayette. The project was brought to life by Ryan Gootee General Contractors, ensuring a high-quality, community-focused space built with precision and care.

The new Lafayette location reinforces Fidelity Bank’s mission to be “Here for Good,” offering trusted financial solutions backed by more than a century of experience and community commitment.

The new branch is officially open, but a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting event in conjunction with One Acadiana will take place on August 5 at 12 p.m.

For more information about Fidelity Bank and its new Lafayette location, visit www.bankwithfidelity.com.

About Fidelity Bank

Founded in 1908, Fidelity Bank is an $1 billion in assets financial institution chartered by the state of Louisiana. Fidelity Bank provides a full array of banking services, with high integrity and personalized service to communities throughout Southeast Louisiana. Fidelity Bank’s mission is HERE FOR GOOD. Visit Fidelity Bank or www.bankwithfidelity.com Learn about their exclusive program for women business owners at www.fidelitybankpower.com