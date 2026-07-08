Jay Garrett – Fidelity Bank Names 3 New Vice Presidents. Photo provided by Fidelity Bank.

NEW ORLEANS – Fidelity Bank has strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Jay Garrett, Michael Franklin and Brett Means as vice presidents, adding expertise in information security, project management and commercial banking.

“Jay, Michael and Brett each bring exceptional experience, leadership and expertise to the Fidelity Bank team,” said Fidelity Bank President Chris Ferris. “Their diverse backgrounds and commitment to serving our clients and communities make them invaluable additions to our leadership team.”

Jay Garrett, Senior Vice President – Information Security

Garrett is a technology, information security and risk management professional with more than 14 years of experience spanning the private sector and federal government. He brings more than eight years of consulting and operation risk management experience in the banking and financial services industry with past organizations including Regions Bank, Chase, Synovus, BancorpSouth, Citi and PNC.

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Prior to joining Fidelity Bank, he served as IT and Cybersecurity Operations Risk Officer for Hancock Whitney Corporation where he provided oversight of technology, cybersecurity, operations, third-party, fraud and enterprise risks.

Michael Franklin, Senior Vice President – Project Management & Product Development

Michael Franklin – Fidelity Bank Names 3 New Vice Presidents. Photo provided by Fidelity Bank.

Franklin brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across banking. Since joining Fidelity Bank in 2019, he has led strategic initiatives ranging from digital transformation and technology improvements to the renovation of the bank’s corporate headquarters.

Franklin is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and is a member of the Project Management Institute.

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Brett Means, Senior Vice President – Commercial Relationship Manager 3

Brett Means – Fidelity Bank Names 3 New Vice Presidents. Photo provided by Fidelity Bank.

Means brings more than 17 years of banking and financial services experience. He began his career as a licensed investment representative before transitioning into commercial banking, where he has spent most of his career serving businesses across manufacturing, distribution, energy, agriculture, construction, transportation, real estate development and hospitality.

Before joining Fidelity Bank, Means spent approximately 15 years at a regional community bank before serving as a Relationship Manager for one of the nation’s largest financial institutions, working with middle-market companies generating between $10 million and $100 million in annual revenue.

About Fidelity Bank

Founded in 1908, Fidelity Bank is a $1 billion in assets financial institution chartered by the state of Louisiana. Fidelity Bank provides a full array of banking services, with high integrity and personalized service to communities throughout Southeast Louisiana.