Fidelity Bank Honors 10 Female Business Owners

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Fidelity Bank honored 10 of the region’s rising female business owners at the very first POWER U Graduation Celebration on May 16 at the Junior League of New Orleans Headquarters.

POWER U, an initiative by Fidelity Bank’s POWER program, launched the inaugural cohort in Jan. In partnership with Landry Training, POWER U’s mission is to elevate professional women’s leadership potential as business owners and entrepreneurs while fostering collaboration with a group of established peers.

“POWER U is the first of its kind in our region,” said Director of POWER, Kati Morse LeBreton. “This program makes high-level professional development programming accessible and affordable for female business owners throughout Southeast Louisiana. Fidelity Bank is directly investing in woman-owned business through this program.”

Nearly 100 attendees gathered at the Graduation Celebration on May 16, 2025. The program featured Keynote Speaker and Best-Selling Author Jennifer Ledet, class speaker Amanda DeLaup, and concluded with a champagne toast.

The 10 graduates were selected from a pool of applicants for admission into POWER U. All 10 graduates completed the curriculum and are as follows: Amanda DeLaup, CEO of Palette Northshore and Owner of Cup of Grace; Anna Zimmer, Owner of Middle C Music; Mimi Fallo, Owner of Mimi’s Laser Alternatives; Sara Habetz, Owner of Hype Haus Fitness; Maria S. Terry, Owner of Maria Terry Nutrition & Wellness; Jennifer Maraist, Owner of Tighten Up to Go & Triumph Fitness; Ashley Pecquet, Owner of The Rind; Erin Snow, Owner of Zentilly Cove; Christina Rusca, Owner of dharm|a|ware; and Marie Goodly, Branch Manager at Fidelity Bank.

“POWER U was one of the best experiences of my entire life,” said Amanda DeLaup, CEO of Palette Northshore and owner of Cup of Grace. “We learned, laughed, and leaned on one another. It was so much more than professional development.” Amanda was chosen by her POWER U classmates to serve as Class Speaker at the Graduation Celebration.

This six-month program is designed for high-achieving, motivated, and talented female business owners who are members of the Fidelity Bank POWER Program. The curriculum engages women from diverse industries and backgrounds, equipping them with tools and strategies to enhance their business success. POWER U consisted of seven in-person sessions facilitated by Candance S. Schrag, Director of Operations at Landry Training. Each session included educational discussions on leadership, business, and personal development.

Applications for the second cohort of POWER U will open in November 2025. All members of Fidelity Bank POWER are eligible to apply. To learn about POWER U or to join Fidelity Bank POWER, visit fidelitybankpower.com.

About Fidelity Bank POWER

Fidelity Bank’s POWER (Potential Of Women Entrepreneurs Realized) program is dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs throughout our region and helping them achieve their business goals. POWER boasts over 2,000 members that represent dozens of industries, assisting business owners with tailored products and support to thrive in today’s economic ecosystem. Through business loans to personalized financial advice, educational programming, and networking events, POWER offer the tools and resources needed to for women to start, expand, or grow a business.

About Fidelity Bank

Founded in 1908, Fidelity Bank is an $1 billion in assets mutual financial institution chartered by the state of Louisiana. Fidelity Bank provides a full array of banking services, with high integrity and personalized service to communities throughout Southeast Louisiana. Fidelity Bank’s mission is HERE FOR GOOD. Visit Fidelity Bank or www.fidelitybank.com.

About Landry Training

Landry Training, LLC is a training and development firm based in New Orleans with a passion for professional development. Their management consulting services and training workshops are geared toward ensuring that teams are engaging in meaningful collaboration, communication, and planning.