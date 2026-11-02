Jake Guidry – Fidelity Bank Executive Receives National Recognition. Photo provided by Fidelity Bank.

NEW ORLEANS — Jake Guidry, Lafayette market president for New Orleans-based Fidelity Bank, has been named a recipient of the American Bankers Association’s (ABA) 2026 Emerging Leader Awards. Guidry was recognized during the ABA Annual Convention in Salt Lake City for his leadership and commitment to the banking industry and local communities.

Since joining Fidelity Bank in May 2025 as commercial market manager, Guidry has played a key role in launching the bank’s Lafayette market, strengthening brand awareness, building client and community relationships, and contributing to the market’s early performance.

“Jake has made a meaningful impact on our organization and the people we serve, and we’re proud to see that work recognized by ABA,” said Chris Ferris, president and CEO of Fidelity Bank. “His leadership, initiative and commitment exemplify the qualities that will continue to move our industry forward.”

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The winners were selected through a multi-round review process led by banking industry professionals who evaluated nominations from across the country. Judging criteria included dedication to the profession, innovation, leadership skills, mentoring ability, personal integrity, career progress, academic training and commitment to a career in banking.

“The talent and dedication of this year’s ABA Emerging Leaders reflect a passion for innovation, a commitment to excellence and a willingness to lead by example,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “We congratulate this outstanding group on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to the contributions they will make to our industry and the communities they serve.”

About Fidelity Bank

Founded in 1908, Fidelity Bank is a New Orleans-based financial institution chartered by the state of Louisiana, with approximately $1 billion in assets. The bank provides a range of banking services to communities throughout Southeast Louisiana and has expanded its presence into the Lafayette market.