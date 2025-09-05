Fidelity Bank Executive Joins ABA Emerging Leaders Council

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jake Guidry, Acadiana Commercial Market Manager of Fidelity Bank in Lafayette, has been appointed to the American Bankers Association’s (ABA) Emerging Leaders Council for the 2025-2026 association year.



The Council is focused on identifying, connecting, developing, and engaging, the current and next generation of bankers to lead our industry, guiding ABA in the creation of new opportunities in leadership development, networking, advocacy, financial literacy, and industry promotion.



Council members help guide ABA in creating new opportunities to engage emerging leaders in ABA programming and advocacy to continue their development as bankers and leaders.



“As a member-driven organization we are so fortunate to have emerging leaders that help direct and inform the work we do on behalf of the industry,” said Caitlin Taylor, Vice President, ABA State Association Alliance. “We’re grateful that Jake is participating in this council and will provide his expertise in these important efforts that are so critical to banks across the country.”



Guidry has 19 years of banking experience with a focus on lending and relationship management. He is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University and is past president of the Louisiana Bankers Association Education Council.



“It’s a real honor to be appointed to this council and represent Louisiana and our banks,” said Guidry, SVP – Commercial Lending Market Manager. “I’m looking forward to working with my peers to strengthen collaboration across our industry and open more doors for the next generation of banking leaders. This is a chance to share our Louisiana perspective, connect with up-and-coming leaders from across the country, and work on solutions that truly serve our customers, our communities, and our economy.”



The work of the council reflects ABA’s commitment and dedication to leading bankers and their customers. Membership is through appointment by the Chair.

