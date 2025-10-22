FETA, RPCC, ExxonMobil Launch Emergency Training Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – The Louisiana State Fire & Emergency Training Academy (FETA) and River Parishes Community College (RPCC) officially launched the Louisiana Pipeline Emergency Training Program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Oct. 21 in Baton Rouge. This innovative program, made possible through ExxonMobil’s donation of $50,000, as well as the contribution of the training prop and teaching curriculum valued together at more than $500,000, represents a significant investment in Louisiana’s emergency preparedness.

The program features a first-of-its-kind CO₂ pipeline training prop and provides Louisiana’s firefighters and first responders with hands-on, scenario-based instruction for CO₂ pipeline emergencies. The program is designed to strengthen statewide emergency response readiness, reinforcing ExxonMobil’s long-standing commitment to community safety and workforce training.

“Pipelines are an important part of Louisiana’s infrastructure and energy future, but with that comes responsibility,” said Chief Bryan J. Adams, Louisiana DPS Principal Assistant, State Fire Marshal. “This equipment and program will give Louisiana’s firefighters the hands-on experience they need to respond quickly, effectively and safely.”

The two-part training program includes classroom instruction at RPCC in Gonzales and field exercises at FETA in Baton Rouge. Participants will receive foundational education in pipeline terminology, equipment, operations and the unique hazards associated with liquid and CO₂ transport. They will then apply what they’ve learned through hands-on training that includes live fire and release simulations using the new CO₂ prop. With ExxonMobil’s sponsorship, the course is free for participants and provides practical, real-world training in managing and controlling CO₂ releases and pipeline-related fires.

As the owner and operator of the largest CO2 pipeline network in the United States, ExxonMobil worked closely with the National Association of State Fire Marshals to develop the first and only emergency response curriculum for first responders with CO2 assets in their jurisdictions. This training is designed to be locally available and to meet the needs of today’s fire service.

“At ExxonMobil, safety is our core value, and training is the foundation of safety,” said Brian Carlin, CO₂ Operations Manager at ExxonMobil. “We’re proud to work alongside FETA and RPCC to make world-class CO₂ emergency training available right here in Louisiana, helping to ensure every firefighter, from urban departments to rural parishes, has access to the tools and skills needed to respond safely and effectively.”

Prior to the ceremony, FETA and RPCC hosted the inaugural Louisiana Pipeline Emergency Training class. Sponsored by ExxonMobil, local firefighters learned about the properties of CO₂ and applied their knowledge in a live demonstration using the new custom-built prop, simulating real-world pipeline emergency conditions for advanced, expert-led training.

“We are grateful to ExxonMobil for introducing new and innovative tools that enhance the proactive training of first responders,” said Chancellor Quintin Taylor of RPCC. “This program allows teams to practice real-life scenarios, ensuring the safety of both our communities and our responders.”

Located strategically in Louisiana’s Capital Region, the program ensures local emergency responders with CO2 assets in their parishes have convenient access to this specialized pipeline emergency training that strengthens preparedness and protects Louisiana’s residents, firefighters, first responders and communities.

About the Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Academy

The Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Academy (LAFETA), headquartered in Baton Rouge, serves as the state’s primary facility for fire service and emergency response education. Operated under the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal and the Department of Public Safety, the academy provides comprehensive training for firefighters, industrial emergency responders, and public safety personnel statewide.

Through a combination of classroom instruction, hands-on simulations, and live-burn exercises, LAFETA offers certification programs that meet or exceed national standards set by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Its curriculum covers structural and industrial firefighting, hazardous materials response, rescue operations, and emergency management.

LAFETA also partners with industry leaders, municipalities, and federal agencies to enhance preparedness across Louisiana’s communities and energy corridors. With a mission focused on protecting lives, property, and the environment, the academy plays a vital role in strengthening the state’s emergency response capabilities and advancing professional excellence in the fire service.

About River Parishes Community College

River Parishes Community College (RPCC) is a comprehensive, open-admission institution within the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. With its main campus in Gonzales and additional sites across the River Parishes region, RPCC provides accessible, high-quality education and workforce training to support the economic growth and vitality of Southeast Louisiana.

The college offers a wide range of academic and technical programs, including associate degrees, certificates, and industry-based credentials in fields such as process technology, industrial instrumentation, welding, nursing, and general studies. RPCC partners closely with local industries, school systems, and four-year universities to create seamless career pathways that align with regional workforce needs.

Through customized training, adult education, and dual enrollment programs, RPCC prepares students for both immediate employment and continued education. Guided by its mission to “improve lives and build community,” the college serves as a vital hub for workforce development and lifelong learning in the River Parishes and beyond.