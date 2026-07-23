Female-Led Restaurants Unite to Boost Summer Business

NEW ORLEANS – Rather than competing for diners during New Orleans’ traditionally slow summer season, more than a dozen female-led restaurants, bars and culinary businesses are joining forces on a collaborative event series designed to drive customer traffic across multiple establishments.

Chef Nina Compton, owner of Compère Lapin, organized Ladies Night NOLA, a rotating series of weekly events that will run through the end of September, bringing together some of the city’s best-known women-owned or women-led restaurants, bars and hospitality businesses.

The initiative comes as restaurants across New Orleans navigate one of the year’s slowest periods for tourism and local dining, encouraging guests to visit different venues each week instead of competing for the same customers.

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“As things slow down, summer gives us the time to connect,” Compton said. “New Orleans is home to so many incredible women in hospitality, and this series is about celebrating that community, introducing guests to new places, and creating experiences that are fun for everyone involved.”

Ladies Night NOLA Participants

The series begins July 27 with a kickoff event at Compère Lapin featuring a collaboration with Queen Trini Lisa. Beginning Aug. 5, a different participating business will host a Wednesday evening event showcasing specialty cocktails, food offerings, entertainment and collaborations.

Participating businesses and timings include:

Aug. 5 at Vyoone’s, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 12, Ayu Bakehouse x Mister Mao, 5:30-8 p.m.

Aug. 19, Rosedale x Porgy’s, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 at Dolfy’s, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Peche, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Dakar, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Zasu, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Lil Dizzy’s Cafe, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 at The Mosquito Supper Club, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Programming ranges from happy hours and live jazz performances to chef demonstrations, oyster specials, karaoke, mini-markets featuring local vendors and prix fixe food-and-drink offerings. Individual events will feature unique menus and pricing.

Guests can enjoy specialty offerings like Chef Nina’s Green Fig and Saltfish Croquettes with sauce chien, Smoked Fish Dip with pickles and tostones, and Hushpuppies with cilantro aioli. The feature cocktail will be the Lucian Gold, inspired by St Lucian Julien Alfred, the 100m Gold Medalist at the Paris Olympics. Chef Lisa’s offerings will include one of her signature bites – Bara (savory pancake) topped with Chana, cucumbers, and mango chutney, and Baked Macaroni Pie with BBQ jerk sauce. Lisa’s feature cocktail will be the Trini Colada with Angostura Rum, Angostura Amaro, Pineapple, Lime, and Turmeric-infused Coconut Milk.

Organizers said the collaboration is intended to encourage diners to explore restaurants they may not have visited previously while supporting locally owned hospitality businesses during the summer slowdown.