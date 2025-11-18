Feil Organization Signs Navy Federal Credit Union Lease

NEW ORLEANS — The Feil Organization, a premier national real estate investment firm, has announced that Navy Federal Credit Union has signed a 10-year lease for a new 3,300-square-foot branch at 3506 N. Causeway Boulevard in Metairie with construction slated for completion in Fall 2026.

“Bringing Navy Federal Credit Union to Causeway Boulevard reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in community-driven growth,” said Colette Wharton, Regional Director/Asset Manager at The Feil Organization. “Following the success of Trader Joe’s, this new ground-up branch adds another valued neighborhood amenity and underscores our vision to create opportunities that enhance daily life for active military, veterans, residents, workers and visitors alike.”

The North Causeway Boulevard site is a retail development in the heart of Metairie’s central business district. Positioned adjacent to one of our office properties – Causeway Plaza and near Lakeside Shopping Center, this project benefits from exceptional visibility within one of the area’s strongest retail corridors. The site also offers a retail opportunity with frontage along Causeway Boulevard.

- Sponsors -

Navy Federal Credit was represented by Kirsten Early of SRSA Commercial Real Estate and Colette Wharton and Katina Spera represented The Feil Organization.

Other 2025 Feil Organization Initiatives

In Louisiana, Feil’s portfolio spans 7 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and multifamily space across 30 properties.

Trader Joe’s – In August, Feil celebrated the grand opening of its newly constructed ground-up development for Trader Joe’s in New Orleans, bringing the popular grocer to the region for the first time. Feil acquired the site on Tulane Ave. where the new Trader Joe’s opened, assembling multiple parcels at 2501 – 2537 Tulane Ave. in 2016 with the intent to contribute to its transformation into a vibrant, connected corridor within the New Orleans community.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Oakwood Dept. of Public Safety and Corrections – The Feil Organization also signed a five-year, 11,487-square-foot lease for the administrative offices of The Department of Public Safety and Corrections at Oakwood Corporate Center in Gretna.

Galleria – In April, Feil announced the completion of a $5 million renovation project at Galleria, a premier office complex in Metairie. In partnership with AGL Commercial Interiors and Landis Construction, the renovations reimagined the building’s iconic grand atrium and common areas.

One Lakeway – Feil also announced the completion of a $4 million renovation project at One Lakeway located along the Northern Causeway Boulevard in Metairie. In partnership with AGL Commercial Interiors and AECOM Tishman, the capital improvements refreshed the lobby and entry experience of One Lakeway and upgraded the Lakeway Café and Courtyard.

- Sponsors -

Other significant properties in the region include Lakeside Shopping Center, Elmwood Distribution Center, and Causeway Plaza.