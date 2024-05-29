Feil Organization Inks Leases with 7 Tenants at Lakeway Center

METAIRIE, La. – The Feil Organization has signed seven leases totaling 35,589 square feet in the three Class-A office towers at the Lakeway Center in Metairie. The national real estate investment firm was represented by Bruce Sossaman of Corporate Realty in all transactions.

“Lakeway is strategically located along Causeway Boulevard, offering direct access to downtown New Orleans and the Northshore,” said Colette Wharton, regional director at the Feil Organization, in a press release. “Today’s top companies seek centrally located properties with attentive management and on-site amenities, all of which are provided at our complex. As an added amenity, Lakeway boasts stunning views of the New Orleans skyline and Lake Pontchartrain.”

Three of the leases are at One Lakeway. Global logistics company Expeditors International entered a long-term, 3,473-square-foot lease there with representation by Latter & Blum’s Chuck Pennewell and Felipe Cardenas. Elliot Bay Design Group signed a 2,274-square-foot, long-term lease and was represented in-house during the transaction. Elliott Bay is a naval architecture and marine engineering services company. Fleur de Lis Event Designs signed a 1,254-square-foot lease for a “spec suite” with views of Lake Pontchartrain. Fleur de Lis Event Designs was represented in-house during the transaction.

At Two Lakeway, Ardurra Group signed a long-term, 6,144-square-foot lease. Represented by JLL’s Greg Riera, Ardurra is a national consulting and engineering services firm. Professional financial and development services company Sisung signed a long-term lease to occupy a 6,874-square-foot space on the building’s top floor. Sisung was represented in-house during the transaction. Guilbault Capital, a financial planning firm, has signed a long-term lease for a 1,703-square-foot office suite on the first floor adjacent to the newly renovated café. Guilbault was represented in-house during the transaction.

At Three Lakeway, Array Petroleums signed a 13,867-square-foot space with lake and city views. The privately held oil and gas producer was represented in-house during the transaction.

Built in 1987, the Lakeway Center is a 1.2-million-square-foot office building trio home to a Marriott Hotel, Premier Fitness health club, restaurant, cafe, coffee shop, copy shop, conference center and a sundry shop. The Feil Organization, owned by New York real estate developer Jeffrey Feil, purchased the property for an undisclosed price in 2013 from Chicago-based Equity Office Properties. Feil also owns Lakeside Shopping Center.