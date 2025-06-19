Feil Marks 65 Years of Lakeside During Parish Bicentennial

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The Feil Organization, a premier national real estate investment firm, is proud to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Lakeside Shopping Center, a hallmark of retail excellence and community connection in the Greater New Orleans region. This milestone commemorates more than six decades of economic impact, community connection and continuous growth, including a recent transformative renovation and the addition of prominent national retailers.

“New Orleans has always held a special place in my heart – it’s where my father, Louis Feil, saw the promise of Lakeside Shopping Center more than half a century ago,” said Jeffrey Feil, Chief Executive Officer of The Feil Organization. “Celebrating Lakeside’s 65th anniversary during the Jefferson Parish Bicentennial is a tribute to the partnerships, shared values and community spirit we’ve cultivated for generations, and a heartfelt reflection of both our rich history and the vibrant future we’re building together.”

Celebrating Jefferson Parish Bicentennial

The Feil Organization was a sponsor of the Jefferson Parish Bicentennial Celebration, which included Lakeside Shopping Center hosting the Bicentennial Ball on June 14. The event honored the Parish’s 200-year history and highlighted the parallel growth of Jefferson Parish and Lakeside Shopping Center. The evening welcomed over 2,000 attendees and has currently raised $330,000 for the Jefferson Community Foundation, with potential to reach $400,000. Tony and Emmy award-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth headlined the evening’s entertainment.

- Sponsors -

As part of the celebration, Lakeside Shopping Center unveiled the ‘Memory Lane Wing’, a vibrant, interactive timeline showcasing key moments and milestones. Curated exclusively for the Bicentennial Ball, the installation offered attendees nostalgic activities like Putt-Putt Throwback, 80s arcade games, and retro-themed refreshments.

A Treasured 65-Year Legacy

Lakeside Shopping Center’s storied history began in 1960 when it became the first regional shopping mall in the New Orleans area, initially featuring 13 tenants including anchor stores D.H. Holmes, JCPenney and Godchaux’s. When the Feil Organization acquired the Center in 1968, its late founder, Louis Feil, father of the current CEO, played a pivotal role in strengthening Lakeside’s market position. Under his leadership, the Center entered a period of growth and modernization that laid the foundation for its lasting success in the region.

Building on that legacy, Lakeside initiated a multi-year, $20 million renovation in 2017, which was completed in 2019. The project included raising ceiling sections, installing skylights, upgrading to energy-efficient LED lighting, enhancing interior finishes and adding new seating areas, all aimed at elevating the overall shopping experience. Since then, the Center has expanded exponentially, drawing national retailers and hosting vibrant community events that reaffirm its status as a hallmark destination.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

New retailers have opened recently including Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister Co., Mango and Alo Yoga, and Garage is slated to open later this year. With a portfolio of more than 7.8 million square feet of commercial space and 550 residential units in the area, the Feil Organization’s continued investment reflects a deep, long-term commitment to the vitality of the community.

Half a Century of Philanthropic Support in Louisiana

Beyond real estate, Feil has shown support for a wide range of local organizations and initiatives across New Orleans, including educational institutions like Tulane University and the University of New Orleans, cultural institutions such as the New Orleans Museum of Art and the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, and community-focused efforts like the Jefferson Community Foundation, Jefferson Dollars for Scholars, Junior Achievement and the Metairie Business Development District.

The organization also contributes to events and landmarks, including Celebration in the Oaks, Big Lake at City Park via the Trust for Public Land and the Audubon Nature Institute’s Zoo-to-Do Kids and Elephant Exhibit as well as culinary education through the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI).

- Sponsors -

For more information, please visit Lakeside Shopping Center online and on Instagram.

About the Feil Organization

The Feil Organization is a real estate investment, management, and development firm based in New York City with over 70 years of expertise. Feil’s diverse portfolio commands over 24 million square feet in industrial, commercial, and retail, over 5,000 residential properties, and thousands of acres of undeveloped land across the United States.