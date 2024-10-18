Federal Reserve Launches 2024 Small Business Credit Survey in Partnership with New Orleans and Company

WASHINGTON D.C. (press release) — The Federal Reserve has officially opened its 2024 Small Business Credit Survey in partnership with New Orleans and Company. This survey invites owners and key financial decision-makers of for-profit businesses to share their insights regarding debt usage, financial challenges and other critical experiences.

Participants will contribute valuable data that will inform the Federal Reserve, federal government agencies, service providers and policymakers. This information is vital for shaping programs and resources that can enhance the financial landscape for businesses across the nation.

“We encourage all eligible businesses to take part in this survey,” said [Name, Title at New Orleans and Company]. “Your feedback not only helps your own business but also aids in creating a supportive environment for all small businesses in our community.”

The survey is now open and will remain accessible until Nov. 1. Business owners can participate by visiting this link.