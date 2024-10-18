Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Local Businesses

Federal Reserve Launches 2024 Small Business Credit Survey in Partnership with New Orleans and Company

October 18, 2024   |By
GETTY IMAGES

WASHINGTON D.C. (press release) — The Federal Reserve has officially opened its 2024 Small Business Credit Survey in partnership with New Orleans and Company. This survey invites owners and key financial decision-makers of for-profit businesses to share their insights regarding debt usage, financial challenges and other critical experiences.

Participants will contribute valuable data that will inform the Federal Reserve, federal government agencies, service providers and policymakers. This information is vital for shaping programs and resources that can enhance the financial landscape for businesses across the nation.

“We encourage all eligible businesses to take part in this survey,” said [Name, Title at New Orleans and Company]. “Your feedback not only helps your own business but also aids in creating a supportive environment for all small businesses in our community.”

- Sponsors -

The survey is now open and will remain accessible until Nov. 1. Business owners can participate by visiting this link. 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter