Federal Reserve Bank Atlanta Announces New Vice President

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Alexander “Alex” Monge-Naranjo has been appointed vice president and senior economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. He will be responsible for leading a team of economists in the Research Division.

Monge-Naranjo joined the Bank in a part-time capacity in April 2025 and transitioned to full time in June. His economics experience represents a wide range of interests in macro, growth, development, international, and labor economics, with much of his research focused on human capital.

Monge-Naranjo’s most recent role was chair of the economics department at the European University Institute in Florence, Italy. Prior to that, he was a research officer and economist at the St. Louis Fed. He has also served as an assistant professor in economics at Northwestern and Penn State universities.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Costa Rica; a master’s degree in economics from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile; and a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago.

