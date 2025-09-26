Federal City Opens 1st Non-Military Housing at Riverside

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Riverside Retreat, the first non-military housing development in Federal City, officially opened its doors on Sept. 24. The new independent senior living community welcomed its first residents with representatives of Brown-Taylor Development, Westside Redevelopment and the Algiers Development District (ADD) marking the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“New Orleans Riverside Retreat at Federal City will offer 70 affordable one- and two-bedroom housing units. Rental rates range from $270–$1,281 for one-bedroom units and $313–$1,527 for two-bedroom units,” said Kathy Lynn Honaker, Executive Director, Algiers Development District. “In addition to affordability, the development is built to the Fortified Gold Standard, designed to withstand severe weather such as high winds and hurricanes, giving residents added peace of mind.”

Designed with accessibility in mind, Riverside Retreat offers modern, independent living for adults 55+. Amenities include secure gated parking, communal event and social space, convenient access to walking and biking paths. Veteran-preferred leasing options are also available.

“Riverside Retreat was built with purpose and intention – to provide seniors with a safe, modern community they can truly call home. Constructed to the Fortified Gold Standard, it represents not only durability and resilience, but also our deep commitment to creating inclusive housing where residents can live with peace of mind. Our partnership with Westside Redevelopment, the Algiers Development District, and the Louisiana Housing Corporation brought this vision to life, and today we are proud to open the doors to a vibrant new chapter for Federal City,” said Edward Taylor, Brown-Taylor Development.

The project has also created jobs. “Job creation has already taken place as local contractors and suppliers were engaged throughout construction, and new positions were created with long-term property management and maintenance,” said Taylor.

A Community Anchor

New Orleans Riverside at Federal City is a mixed-use development owned and managed by ADD, a political subdivision of the State of Louisiana empowered to undertake the redevelopment of this district. Federal City spans 200 acres, with 110 acres designated for redevelopment. The development team, led by Brown-Taylor Development, was selected in May 2019 by the ADD Board.

The building was designed by Trapolin-Peer Architects, while Brown Builders, Inc. – the largest certified woman-owned general contractor in Louisiana – served as the general contractor.

Federal City is a vibrant and growing community with approximately 200 military homes. It is also home to the Marine Forces Reserve for the United States, the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, the Delgado Advanced Technology Center, the New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy and numerous small businesses including the only Navy Federal Credit Union in New Orleans. Additionally, it houses the Advanced Nursing Training Facility, the Algiers Auditorium, Clara’s Little Lambs Preschool Academy and more.

Partnership and Perseverance

Taylor traced the partnership back several years. “The Algiers Development District, Brown Taylor Redevelopment, and Westside Redevelopment were brought together in 2018 by beloved New Orleans and Louisiana champion, Norma Jane Sabiston,” he said. “Since that time, this partnership has worked in close collaboration to design and realize plans for expanding housing opportunities in Fed City, with the larger goal of creating a connected community that is safe, walkable, and has many other amenities that promote a high quality of life where people can live and thrive. Undertaking this initiative does not come without its challenges.”

Those challenges, Taylor added, were significant. “Assembling a talented and motivated team, acquiring funding, and economic hurdles such as increasing costs of materials and climbing interest rates are not uncommon challenges in housing development,” he said. “This team navigated the highly uncommon global delays and challenges brought on the COVID pandemic. Because of the dedication and perseverance of our team, we were able to overcome these obstacles and successfully open the doors to this beautiful new housing community for the benefit of seniors and veterans at Fed City.”

Looking Ahead

Honaker noted that the work at Federal City is far from finished. “Looking ahead, the focus will be on residential development. Plans include restoring six historic buildings into housing, as well as building new residences in three additional open spaces,” she said.

That momentum, leaders said, represents more than just construction. “Riverside Retreat marks a new chapter for Federal City and our community. More than a building, it’s a promise – to be good neighbors, responsible citizens, and a positive force in our local economy,” said Algiers Development District Board Chair Mark Major. “Today, as we welcome 70 new residents, we celebrate the future of housing and growth at Federal City.”

About New Orleans Riverside Retreat at Federal City

Comprised of 200 acres, New Orleans Riverside at Federal City is a public-private mixed-use development located on the former Naval Support Activity (NSA) New Orleans. The complex sits on the Mississippi River. Plans for the near future are for additional residential and commercial development projects.

About the Algiers Development District

The Algiers Development District (ADD) is a special taxing district (TIF) created by state legislation in 2003 to promote economic development within the city’s 15th ward. Primary areas of focus for ADD include the development of Federal City and improving the quality of life for residents of the city’s Algiers community.

About the Brown Taylor Development

Brown-Taylor Development is a real estate development company specializing in both market-rate and workforce multifamily housing projects with an emphasis on disaster-resilient construction. Located in North Louisiana, the firm has developed housing communities all over the state of Louisiana as well as many other states across the South/Gulf region. Owners Wayne Brown and Edward Taylor are dedicated to creating sustainable and inclusive housing solutions in the areas they operate. They have teamed up with Westside Redevelopment to bring this senior and veteran workforce housing to New Orleans Riverside at Federal City.