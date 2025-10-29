Federal City Breaks Ground on 60 Market-Rate Apartments

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Representatives from Brown-Taylor Development, Westside Redevelopment and the Algiers Development District (ADD) gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of Riverside Lofts at Federal City, a landmark redevelopment transforming a 120-year-old former machine shop into 60 new apartments.

Historic Building Transformed for Modern Living

Located within the footprint of the former military base, the 43,000-square-foot- building – originally constructed in 1904 – will undergo a careful rehabilitation that preserves its architectural integrity while introducing modern amenities. Planned improvements include a new roof and the installation of high-impact-rated windows and doors to enhance storm protection. Only minimal and necessary changes will be made to maintain the building’s historic character.

Last month, just across the street, the same development team celebrated the grand opening of the Riverside Retreat, which delivered 70 independent-living units for New Orleans seniors. Together, these projects will bring 130 much-needed housing units to the Federal City campus, representing major progress in the ongoing revitalization of Federal City as a vibrant, mixed-use community where residents can live, work, and play.

“Today marks the second significant milestone for New Orleans Riverside at Federal City in just over a month. Our partnership with Westside Redevelopment, the Algiers Development District, and the Louisiana Housing Corporation is a testament to our shared vision of creating sustainable and inclusive housing solutions. We’re proud to contribute to the growth and revitalization of this historic area and look forward to seeing our vision come to life,” said Edward Taylor, Brown-Taylor Development.

Expanding Housing and Revitalization at Federal City

The new construction will be built to the Fortified Gold Standard, one of the highest standards of construction, featuring design elements that strengthen homes and commercial buildings against severe weather, including high winds, hail, hurricanes, and tornadoes. The 60 units have a projected total construction cost of approximately $16,260,000. Amenities such as a pool, dog walking area, and ample residential parking will provide comfort and convenience for residents.

The development team is a joint venture between Brown-Taylor Development, LLC and Westside Redevelopment, LLC. The building, located at 2275 Sanctuary Drive between Sanctuary and Coral Sea Streets, was designed by Trapolin-Peer Architects while Brown Builders, Inc. – the largest certified woman-owned general contractor in Louisiana – will serve as the general contractor.

“This historic renovation and revitalization promises to be another flagship development for Algiers and the City of New Orleans. It stands as a significant credit to our board – both past and present – and their commitment to bringing real value to the former Federal City site and the City’s west bank,” said Mark Major, Algiers Development District Board Chair. “I would like to express my deep appreciation to Trapolin-Peer Architects, the development team, and our staff for their dedication to preserving the building’s original structure and character, including its existing brick, metal features, and the spaciousness of this two-story space.”

Construction of Riverside Lofts is expected to take approximately 18 months. Shreveport-based Brown-Taylor Development and local New Orleans-based Westside Redevelopment remains committed to expanding both affordable and market-rate housing at Federal City, with plans for additional residential projects on an adjacent 8.1-acre parcel between the Marine Corps support facility and Harriet Tubman Charter School.

New Orleans Riverside at Federal City is a mixed-use development owned and managed by the Algiers Development District, a political subdivision of the State of Louisiana empowered to oversee redevelopment of this district. Brown-Taylor Development and Westside Redevelopment were selected by the ADD board in May 2019 as the residential developer. Federal City encompasses approximately 200 acres, with 110 acres allotted for development.

Today, Federal City is home to the Marine Forces Reserve Headquarters, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, Delgado Advanced Technology Center, New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy and numerous small businesses including the only Navy Federal Credit Union in the region. The site also houses the Advanced Nursing Training Facility, the Algiers Auditorium, Clara’s Little Lambs and more.

About New Orleans Riverside at Federal City

Comprised of 200 acres, New Orleans Riverside at Federal City is a public-private mixed-use development located on the former Naval Support Activity (NSA) New Orleans. The complex sits on the Mississippi River and is home to The Marine Forces Reserve, the Coast Guard, New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy, Navy Federal Credit Union, and the Algiers Auditorium. Several other businesses and over 200 families call New Orleans Riverside at Federal City home. Plans for the near future are for additional residential and commercial development projects.

About the Algiers Development District

The Algiers Development District (ADD) is a special taxing district (TIF) created by state legislation in 1992 to promote economic development within the city’s 15th ward. Primary areas of focus for ADD include the development of Federal City and improving the quality of life for residents of the city’s Algiers community.

About Brown-Taylor Development and Westside Redevelopment

Brown-Taylor Development is a real estate development company specializing in both market-rate and workforce multifamily housing projects with an emphasis on disaster-resilient construction. Located in North Louisiana, the firm has developed housing communities all over the state of Louisiana as well as many other states across the South/Gulf region.

Westside Redevelopment is located in New Orleans Louisiana and operates throughout the Greater New Orleans Metro area. The firm has developed residential and commercial properties for over 20 years, specializing in single-family homes and both affordable and market-rate rent.

Brown-Taylor Development and Westside Redevelopment have teamed up to bring quality housing to New Orleans Riverside Retreat at Federal City.