FB Bancorp Reports Lower Q2 Earnings

NEW ORLEANS – FB Bancorp, the parent company of Fidelity Bank, reported lower second-quarter and first-half 2026 earnings as the company continued to absorb the financial impact of selling its mortgage banking business, NOLA Lending Group.

For the second quarter ended June 30, the company reported a net loss of $70,000, compared with net income of $879,000 during the same period last year. For the first six months of 2026, FB Bancorp reported net income of $49,000, down from $1.6 million during the first half of 2025.

The results were largely driven by accounting losses related to the sale of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of NOLA Lending Group, Fidelity Bank’s former mortgage banking division. The transaction closed March 1.

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Excluding the discontinued mortgage business, continuing operations generated net income of $697,000 during the second quarter and $1.2 million for the first six months of the year.

FB Bancorp – Mortgage Transition Nears Completion

FB Bancorp said the wind-down of its former mortgage banking business is nearly complete. All outstanding mortgage loans in the pipeline have been resolved, only one employee remains assigned to the discontinued operation, and FB Bancorp expects any remaining losses related to the sale to decline significantly during the rest of the year.

Commercial lending also continued to grow, with commercial loans increasing $28.5 million, or 8.35%, during the first six months of the year, largely offsetting the continued runoff of residential mortgage loans. Nonperforming loans declined to $13.8 million at June 30 from $16.9 million at the end of 2025.

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FB Bancorp also said its board approved a third stock repurchase program authorizing the company to buy back up to 1.6 million shares, or about 10% of its outstanding common stock. The first two repurchase programs resulted in the repurchase of about 3.8 million shares at an average price of $13.20 per share, including transaction costs.

FB Bancorp is the parent company of Fidelity Bank, which operates 19 banking centers across the New Orleans, Hammond, Baton Rouge and Lafayette markets.