FastSites Program Readies 19 Industrial Locations

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Economic Development (LED) has selected 19 sites across 16 parishes for the inaugural round of the FastSites initiative, launching what officials describe as the largest coordinated site investment effort in state history.

FastSites focuses on preparing development-ready industrial sites in advance of high-impact projects rather than waiting for companies to begin their search.

State leaders made the announcement on March 3, with Gov. Jeff Landry and LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois joined by public and private sector leaders to outline the initiative and its role in strengthening Louisiana’s competitiveness for major economic development projects.

FastSites: A New Approach to Site Readiness

Through the FastSites program, the state will invest in infrastructure improvements and due diligence work needed to prepare industrial properties for development. Officials say the goal is to remove common barriers — such as gaps in utilities, transportation access or environmental assessments — that can cause companies to eliminate otherwise viable locations.

“When companies look at states, they don’t have a lot of time,” Landry said. “They need water, electricity, access and site preparation. If it’s not ready, they go somewhere else.”

Sites were selected through a competitive evaluation process that assessed market viability, infrastructure gaps, execution timelines and the potential return of capital to the state. Each project was required to demonstrate a clear path to repayment as development occurs, reinforcing what officials describe as a disciplined investment structure.

Bourgeois said the state received 50 proposals after launching the program last year and required detailed documentation from applicants before selecting projects.

“It’s not speculative spending,” Bourgeois said. “FastSites reflects Louisiana’s commitment to solving challenges before they cost us projects. In today’s environment, if utilities, rail, roads or due diligence aren’t in place, companies simply move on. FastSites allows us to eliminate those barriers in advance and present Louisiana as truly project-ready.”

Sites Selected Across Louisiana

The selected FastSites represent a diverse mix of industrial locations across Louisiana, varying in size, geography and infrastructure needs. Collectively, the sites are positioned to support uses ranging from advanced manufacturing and logistics to energy innovation and other priority industry sectors.

Sites advancing in the first FastSites round of funding are:

Acadiana Regional Airport, Iberia Parish

ARQ Red River, Red River Parish

Avondale Global Gateway, Jefferson Parish

Beaver Lake Industrial Park, Rapides Parish

England Airpark, Rapides Parish

Esperanza, St. Charles Parish

Franklinton Industrial Park, Washington Parish

Gulf South Commerce Park, St. Tammany Parish

Lake Charles Regional Airport, Calcasieu Parish

McLeod Business Park, Lafourche Parish

Natchitoches Parish Port Warehouse, Natchitoches Parish

Naval Support Activity Site, Orleans Parish

Port Distran, Rapides Parish

Port of Caddo Bossier, Caddo Parish

Port of Columbia, Caldwell Parish

Port Vinton, Calcasieu Parish

Proof Works, East Baton Rouge Parish

Riverplex MegaPark Port, Ascension Parish

South Monroe Industrial Park, Ouachita Parish

“In this fast-moving economy, site readiness determines whether a project moves forward,” said CEO Adam Anderson, founder of the maritime logistics firm T. Parker Host, which is redeveloping the Avondale Global Gateway site.

A Revolving Investment Model

FastSites is backed by the $150 million Site Investment and Infrastructure Fund created by Act 365 of the 2025 Regular Legislative Session. The program is structured as a revolving capital fund, allowing the state to recover investments as sites are sold or leased and then redeploy those funds into future projects.

“This isn’t economic development as usual. FastSites turns site preparation into a revolving investment and ensures public dollars don’t disappear, but instead work, return and work again,” Landry said. “That approach allows us to continually reinvest in Louisiana’s growth and strengthen our competitive position. Louisiana is not waiting for opportunity. We are preparing for it.”

Officials say the approach is intended to create a long-term pipeline of competitive industrial sites while protecting taxpayer dollars.

“This fund was designed to ensure public dollars are invested responsibly and returned to the State, not spent once and gone. Preparing sites before industry calls gives Louisiana a competitive advantage, and because these funds revolve back into future projects, this becomes a long-term tool for sustainable growth,” said Cameron Henry, president of the Louisiana Senate.

“Across the country, states are investing in site readiness to attract major projects. For too long, Louisiana has been behind the game, but FastSites changes that by not only getting us in the game, but leading it through a smart approach. This program ensures Louisiana can compete and win the projects that create jobs for our people,” said Phillip DeVillier, speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Reducing Risk for Private Investment

Investments through FastSites may include infrastructure extensions, rail and road access improvements, utility upgrades, environmental remediation, demolition and site due diligence. These improvements are intended to reduce development risk, shorten project timelines and increase certainty for private investors.

“Nationally competitive states treat site readiness as a capital strategy, not a grant program. FastSites is structured to protect taxpayer dollars while giving Louisiana the speed, certainty and credibility required to compete for multi-billion-dollar projects,” said Landon Lemoine, director of strategic investments at Louisiana Economic Development. “By revolving capital back into the fund, we are building a disciplined, long-term asset portfolio that strengthens our position in front of developers, site selectors and the finance community.”

LED officials said additional site-specific announcements, including funding amounts, will be released as Cooperative Endeavor Agreements are finalized over the next six months.