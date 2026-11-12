NEW ORLEANS — FAN EXPO New Orleans will return to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Jan. 8-10, 2027, bringing a three-day pop culture convention to the city featuring celebrity appearances, entertainment programming and fan activities.

The sixth annual event will feature actors Catherine Bell of “Good Witch” and “JAG,” Famke Janssen of the “X-Men” films and Colin O’Donoghue of “Once Upon a Time.” Also scheduled to appear are “Hocus Pocus” cast members Jason Marsden, Vinessa Shaw and Omri Katz, along with Peggy the Dog, who appeared in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

Colin O’Donoghue with fan. Photo provided by FAN EXPO.

The January 2026 event drew approximately 30,000 fans. FAN EXPO HQ says its conventions across North America collectively attract more than 1 million attendees annually.

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Beyond celebrity appearances, the convention includes a marketplace where vendors, artists and independent creators sell comics, collectibles, artwork and other merchandise. Programming also includes panel discussions, workshops, cosplay activities and autograph sessions.

FAN EXPO New Orleans Announces 2027 Celebrity Lineup. Photo provided by FAN EXPO.

FAN EXPO New Orleans Kicks Off 2027 Tour

New Orleans will host the first event on FAN EXPO HQ’s 2027 convention calendar. The organization operates pop culture conventions in cities across the United States and Canada.

Previously announced guests include “Supernatural” actors Jared Padalecki, Jim Beaver, Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino and Ruth Connell, along with Adam Savage of “MythBusters.”

Single-day tickets, three-day passes and VIP packages are available, with advance pricing offered through Dec. 26. Additional celebrity guests, comic creators, voice actors and other participants are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.