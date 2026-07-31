Fall Forward

As summer begins to wind down, our attention turns toward new opportunities, and new routines and schedules. Students are heading back to classrooms, businesses are preparing for the fall, and throughout our region there is a sense that another exciting season is about to begin.

For many, back-to-school represents much more than getting uniforms ready, shopping for supplies and adjusting schedules. It is a reminder that investing in education, workforce development and the next generation remains one of the most important investments we can make for the future of our region. Today’s students are tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, educators, engineers and business leaders who will shape the future of Greater New Orleans.

Of course, August also means one thing that unites our entire region — football season.

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The anticipation surrounding the upcoming New Orleans Saints season is building; There is nothing quite like the excitement of a filled Superdome and the return of the Black and Gold to the field. Saints football has a unique way of bringing our community together, and we are thrilled to continue to publish the official Saints GameDay Program for over 40 years. Here’s hoping for an exciting season filled with memorable moments and plenty of reasons to celebrate. Visit our online shop to buy yourself a copy at MyNewOrleans.com/Shop

August is also an exciting month for one of our sister publications. If wedding bells are in your future — or someone you know is planning their special day — be sure to get your tickets for the New Orleans Bride Bridal Show on August 19. It is the region’s premier bridal event, bringing together the area’s best venues, planners, florists, photographers, caterers, fashion experts and wedding professionals under one roof. It is always an incredible event and a wonderful opportunity to connect with the talented local businesses that help make weddings in New Orleans truly unforgettable. Visit BrideNewOrleans.com.

As we look ahead to the busy months of fall, I encourage you to embrace the opportunities that come with a new season. Support local businesses, mentor emerging leaders, continue investing in yourself and your organization, and remain optimistic about what lies ahead.