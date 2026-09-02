Fair Grounds to Open 155th Racing Season

NEW ORLEANS – Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots will open its 155th Thoroughbred racing season Nov. 19, bringing live racing, special events and entertainment to New Orleans through March 21, 2027.

The upcoming season follows a 2025-26 campaign highlighted by Golden Tempo, who earned all of his qualifying points at Fair Grounds before securing a spot in the Kentucky Derby.

The 2026-27 season will include returning events such as the Thanksgiving Classic, Louisiana Champions Day and Exotic Animal Races, along with new programming including the Jambalaya Jamboree Cook-Off and Fair Grounds Neighborhood Family Picnic Day.

- Sponsors -

Fair Grounds will also debut several venue improvements, including renovations to the Black Gold Room, slot floor and Pan Zareta Room.

Located on the second floor of the Derby Building, the Black Gold Room has been updated with a more upscale look and will continue to provide a private setting for racegoers. The slot floor has received new carpeting, paint and a new color scheme, along with new restrooms and more than 80 new slot machines. The Pan Zareta Room has also been updated with new paint and carpeting.

“We are thrilled to welcome local faces, out-of-town visitors, and the sport’s top trainers and jockeys to experience the newly enhanced Fair Grounds for our 155th racing season,” said Cathy Beeding, president and general manager of Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. “Golden Tempo’s incredible season last year was a tremendous moment for Fair Grounds and our racing fans, and we’re excited to build on that momentum as we welcome a new season of racing.”

“These enhancements are a true reflection of our ongoing commitment to providing our guests, horsemen and racing fans with the best experience possible,” Beeding added. “We look forward to showcasing these improvements alongside an exciting lineup of racing, events and entertainment throughout the season.”

Thanksgiving Classic tickets are on sale now. Tickets for additional racing dates, including free Grandstand access and paid options, as well as special events starting at $10, will go on sale Sept. 4 at 10 a.m.

Fair Grounds to Open 155th Racing Season. Photo provided by Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Fair Grounds Race Course 2026-27 Season Highlights

The season’s schedule includes racing, entertainment, family activities and community events:

- Sponsors -

Nov. 21, 12:55 p.m. – Jambalaya Jamboree Cook-Off: A new opening-weekend event featuring teams competing for cash prizes and the title of Jambalaya Jamboree champion.

Nov. 26, noon – Thanksgiving at the Fair Grounds: The 102nd running of the Thanksgiving Classic will be accompanied by dining and entertainment. All-inclusive culinary offerings will be available in the Clubhouse and Black Gold Dining, along with two new locations, the Apron Tent and Sports Lounge.

Nov. 27, 12:55 p.m. – Deck the Stalls Black Friday Pop-Up Shops: Local and regional vendors will sell goods during a day of racing.

Nov. 28, Dec. 26 and Feb. 11, 12:55 p.m. – Junior Jockey Days: Racing fans age 12 and younger can join the free Junior Jockey Club and participate in children’s activities.

Dec. 4 – Bourbon, Beers & Betting: Following the races, guests age 21 and older can attend an evening in the paddock featuring beverages and horse racing education from members of the Fair Grounds racing community.

Dec. 5, 12:55 p.m. – First Responder Day: Area and regional first responders will be recognized through drawings, named races and special guest appearances.

Dec. 12, noon – Louisiana Champions Day & Salute the Military Day: The racing program will feature Louisiana-bred horses in a 10-race card that includes seven stakes races on dirt and turf. College scholarships will be awarded through random drawings to eligible Louisiana college and university students, and the event will also recognize military members and their families.

Dec. 19, 12:55 p.m. – Road to the Derby Kickoff Day: Eight stakes races will feature 3-year-old colts and fillies beginning their paths toward the spring classics.

Jan. 1, 12:55 p.m. – $20.27 Day: Grandstand packages will include food, drinks, discounts and slot offers for $20.27.

Jan. 2, 12:55 p.m. – Thoroughbred Aftercare Day: The event will focus on racehorses after their racing careers and feature representatives from New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program, along with drawings and autograph opportunities with jockey Rosie Napravnik.

Jan. 3, 12:55 p.m. – Fair Grounds Neighborhood Family Picnic Day: The inaugural community event will invite Fair Grounds neighbors and other guests to bring picnics to the track. The first 100 guests will receive a commemorative shirt.

Jan. 8-10, 12:55 p.m. – Fair Grounds Fan Giveaway Days: The first 100 guests each day will receive Fair Grounds merchandise unavailable for purchase elsewhere.

Jan. 16, noon – Road to the Derby Day: Six major races will showcase 3-year-old horses continuing their paths toward the spring classics.

Jan. 18 – Dawn at the Track: Fair Grounds will open its gates early for guests to watch morning training sessions. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Jan. 21 – Jockey Meet & Greet/Fundraiser: An off-site event will give fans an opportunity to meet members of the Fair Grounds jockey colony while raising money for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

Jan. 30, 12:55 p.m. – Exotic Animal Races & College Day: Camels, ostriches and zonkeys, a zebra-donkey hybrid, will race as part of an event geared toward college students, families and racing fans.

Feb. 4-5, 12:55 p.m. – Dollar Days: Food and beverage specials will be available for $1 or $1 off.

Feb. 12, 19 and 26, 3 p.m. – Twilight Racing Series: Friday night racing will return with three themed evenings featuring music and entertainment. Themes are Racing with Rosé, Clash of the Colleges and Salsa Night.

Feb. 13, noon – Louisiana Derby Preview Day & Breast Cancer Event: The Valentine’s weekend program will include two prep races for the spring classics and an event supporting breast cancer awareness.

Feb. 20, 12:55 p.m. – Corgi Dog Races: Purebred Corgis will compete in a 30-yard dash for a share of $1,000 in cash and prizes. Guests are encouraged to dress in royal-themed attire.

Feb. 27, 12:55 p.m. – Krewes & Brews: The event will recognize Mardi Gras riding and marching krewes, with qualifying krewes able to raise money through ticket sales.

March 6, 12:55 p.m. – Wiener Dog Races: Purebred Dachshunds will compete in a 30-yard dash for a share of $1,000 in cash and prizes.

March 12, 3 p.m. – Senior Day: Guests age 55 and older will be offered special pricing on food and specialty packages.

March 13, 12:55 p.m. – Jazz Fest Day: Fair Grounds will hold a race day celebrating the food, culture and music associated with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

March 20, noon – Louisiana Derby Day: The season’s premier racing day will culminate with the $1 million Louisiana Derby and feature leading horses, jockeys, trainers and owners.

March 21, 12:55 p.m. – Awards & Closing Day: Fair Grounds will close its 155th season and present awards recognizing the season’s winningest jockey, trainer and owner.

The 155th racing season will run Nov. 19, 2026, through March 21, 2027, at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in New Orleans.