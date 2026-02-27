Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots Is Doubling Down on Its Future

On a crisp November morning in Mid-City, the Fair Grounds Race Course comes alive with the ritual of thoroughbred horse racing. For 154 consecutive seasons, this storied venue has served as the home of winter racing in the Southeastern United States, weathering fires, wars, hurricanes and now the modern challenges of a changing industry.

“When you consider the long history since 1872, you appreciate what we consider is our motto: resilience,” said Jason Boulet, senior director of racing at Fair Grounds. “From devastating fires that have destroyed the grandstand areas twice to world wars and hurricanes that have seen our city have to fight back repeatedly, the Fair Grounds is still here.”

With the recent closing of Freehold Raceway in New Jersey, Fair Grounds now holds the distinction of being the second-oldest continuously operating racetrack in America. For Cathy Beeding, president and general manager, that legacy comes with a profound duty.

“We take the responsibility for carrying on that legacy very seriously,” she said. “As the property’s leader, I study our business as well as the landscape in which we operate every day with a focus on making strategic decisions to assure that Fair Grounds — the jewel of New Orleans — will serve future generations.”

Not just a good time, horse racing is big business.

“Horse racing is ranked as the third biggest industry in the state behind only oil and gas and tourism,” noted Boulet. “The horse breeding industry in Louisiana has gained in status that compares to Kentucky and Florida.”

The ripple effects touch numerous sectors throughout the state.

“The racing industry provides thousands of job opportunities ranging from agriculture vendors for feeding and bedding supplies; blacksmiths, veterinarians, grooms, exercise riders and racing officials are just a few examples,” Boulet says.

The Fair Grounds itself is far more than just a racetrack.

“Fair Grounds is a complex business, kind of like a play in three acts, all of which occur simultaneously,” Beeding explained. As a whole, Fair Grounds includes thoroughbred racing from November through March, a slot facility featuring about 600 slot machines with an on-site sportsbook at the Gentilly Boulevard location, and a network of 13 off-track-betting facilities throughout the region offering year-round, simulcast wagering on horse racing and video poker.

As such, the Fair Grounds employs about 500 full- and part-time year-round team members, a number that grows to almost 1,000 during racing season. Career opportunities range from cashiers to IT professionals, from stall superintendent to internal auditor.

“While it helps to have a personality suited to customer service, the gaming and horse-racing industry is one of the few where we value experience over tons of formal education or training,” said Beeding.

There are also a few jobs you wouldn’t expect.

“We have a full TV production crew at Fair Grounds,” said Beeding. “Our team works to send out our racing signal throughout the world, receive signals from other tracks, and distribute those signals to the OTB (off-track betting) network as well as produce a full-scale show every day we race with on-set talent, camera operators and even a TV set.”

Operating in Many Lanes

Understanding the financial engine that powers Fair Grounds requires looking at multiple revenue streams.

“The majority of our purses come from handle [wagers], video poker, slots; and a small portion comes from sports betting,” said Racing Secretary Scott Jones.

The gaming component has fundamentally transformed the business model.

“Having a casino-style gaming option on the property gives us the advantage of having year-round operations to support our team members as well as take care of the property,” said Beeding. “Fair Grounds sits on about 150 acres in Mid-City, and it takes a lot of teamwork and effort throughout the year to keep things looking sharp.”

The importance of gaming to the financial success of Fair Grounds is so strong that when the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled one type of betting machines — HRM (historic horse racing machines) — were unconstitutional in 2025. HHR machines account for nearly half of Fair Grounds’ off-track betting revenue. As a result, Churchill Downs, Inc. (CDI) — the corporate parent that acquired Fair Grounds in the mid-2000s — started talking about surrendering its racing license, a move that would have shut down the venue.

Fortunately, the Louisiana Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (a nonprofit organization that represents the interests of horse owners, trainers, and backstretch personnel in Louisiana) and CDI were able to come to an agreement that allowed racing to continue.

“There were some moments of uncertainty in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, but we were happy that all stakeholders were able to sort things out in a way that allows Fair Grounds to carry on its rich tradition of horse racing in New Orleans,” said Beeding.

Investing in the Future

Despite these challenges, Fair Grounds has pushed forward with sizable renovations. This season brought a major facelift including a new paddock, winner’s circle, Ultra Lounge, production area, slot floor renovations, new flooring and seats in the Clubhouse, a refresh of the Tenacious Bar, and the creation of Louisiana Derby Hall.

“Fair Grounds has made substantial and meaningful investments in the property to compete in the market and attract the highest caliber of Thoroughbred racing in Louisiana,” said Beeding, who noted that while guest-facing improvements get the most attention, investing in less visible improvements like HVAC, horse washing stations and track maintenance equipment are highly impactful.

The paddock renovation alone represented an investment of nearly half a million dollars.

“Our paddock surface and drainage were completely renovated,” said Boulet. “The final product has received nothing but positive reviews as we addressed a much-needed facelift as well as a safer area for our horses and horsemen.”

These improvements also serve a strategic purpose beyond aesthetics.

“I think anything we do to enhance the accessibility and attractiveness of the track benefits the overall business and our community,” said Beeding.

“Creating spaces where everyone feels welcome has been one of our priorities, such as the development of our Ultra Lounge group sales space, and the results are apparent as we look around the track and see new faces and differing demographics.”

The Competitive Landscape

Fair Grounds occupies a unique position in the national racing calendar, operating when much of the country faces harsh winter weather.

“The weather we have here is very favorable, so horses generally thrive over our racetrack, and that’s why we have some of the best horses in the country and have for many years.”

According to Boulet, three fundamental recruiting tools allow Fair Grounds to attract top trainers and jockeys.

“The first, and probably most important recruiting tool, is the reputation of having one of the best surfaces for racing and training,” he said. “There is an old folklore — a legendary tale of where Fair Grounds obtains our dirt-surface materials that involves the Mississippi River. True or myth, we will take it and will keep that secret ingredient hush-hush.”

The second recruiting advantage is winter turf racing opportunities.

“Turf racing plays a vital role in daily wagering of our racing product,” said Boulet.

The third tool?

“New Orleans! There isn’t a better time of year to be in the Big Easy when it comes to the weather or enjoying Carnival season and the best food and culture in the world.”

This recruiting strategy appears to be working.

“We have 10 of the top trainers by wins and purse earnings [including returning trainers like Joe Sharp, Steve Asmussen and Brad Cox] stabled here for the current racing season,” noted Boulet.

Last season, Fair Grounds attracted Jose Ortiz, a 2017 Eclipse Award winner who became the leading rider with 97 victories.

“Jose is a perfect example of Fair Grounds being relevant on the national stage,” said Boulet. “Beyond Jose being one of the top riders in the world, he is a great ambassador for our sport and is well respected by his fellow jockeys. By having such a successful winter season at Fair Grounds, he was able to propel that to a riding title at Churchill Downs and top three finish at the premier Saratoga meet.”

Industry Challenges

While Fair Grounds maintains its competitive position, the broader industry faces significant headwinds.

“The biggest challenge by far is the dwindling foal crop,” said Jones. “[This year] is expected to be less than 18,000; 20 years ago, it was close to 40,000. It’s getting increasingly difficult to maintain field size.”

The consolidation of the industry also has taken its toll.

“Lots of small owners, trainers and breeders have left the game on a local level due to the economics of the business, and we have also lost many racetracks over the last 20 years,” said Jones.

Competition with other regional tracks also presents challenges.

“Oaklawn Park [in Hot Springs,Arkansas]has a very healthy purse structure due to [horse racing managers] and we also have Delta Downs [in Vinton, Louisiana] running at the same time, which reduces field size and hurts our Louisiana-bred races.”

Jones said if he could change one thing about the Louisiana racing environment it would be to improve coordination among the state’s four tracks.

“Stop running two in-state tracks against each other — we just don’t have the horse population anymore,” he said. “The HBPA, LSRC and racetracks need to come together to align race days for all four racetracks in-state, so we are not competing against each other. The two best racing jurisdictions in the country are Kentucky and New York, and they have a circuit with only one racetrack running at one time.”

The Road to the Kentucky Derby

Despite these industry challenges, Fair Grounds remains a crucial stop on the road to the Kentucky Derby. This season features 57 stakes races offering $8.75 million in purses, with the crown jewel being the Louisiana Derby.

“The Louisiana Derby is the Fair Grounds showcase race that represents some of the best three-year-old horses competing for a spot six weeks before the running of the Kentucky Derby,” explained Boulet. “The 2026 race will be the 113th edition of this historical race with the winner receiving 100 points—50 points for second place, 25 points for third place, 15 points for fourth place and 10 points for fifth place.”

The race carries a purse of $1 million and offers a unique test.

“The distance the horses run in the Louisiana Derby is unique to other prep races as it runs 1 mile and 3/16, which makes it the longest distance for a Derby prep race,” said Boulet. “The distance has attracted several owner/trainers as a true test of their horse’s endurance to compete at a mile and a quarter in the Kentucky Derby.”

The Fair Grounds has sent two Louisiana Derby winners on to Kentucky Derby glory —Grindstone and Black Gold. In fact, Black Gold is buried in the infield of the Fair Grounds, along with two other famous local horses, Tenacious and Pan Zareta.

The Jazz Fest Partnership

Perhaps no relationship better illustrates Fair Grounds’ integration into New Orleans culture than its 50-plus year partnership with Jazz Fest.

“Jazz Fest is an important strategic partner for Fair Grounds, and we really go hand-in-hand to make sure the festival is a positive and safe experience for all attendees, as well as our neighbors,” said Beeding. “Jazz Fest has described Fair Grounds as its home, and we think of Jazz Fest as another critical aspect of our business and our personality.”

However, the partnership creates a unique operational challenge.

“Fair Grounds is known for its turf racing, yet, because of Jazz Fest, Fair Grounds is the only racetrack in the country that has to fully renovate its turf track every year after Jazz Fest departs the property,” said Beeding. “This is a process that takes a lot of resources and work from our track maintenance team, as well as a cooperative Mother Nature.”

The logistics involved with hosting Jazz Fest on the property are staggering.

“The coordination of transforming a racetrack to one of the world’s biggest music festivals is a behind-the-scenes story that most would never realize or imagine could be possible,” said Boulet. “Before the racing season is even completed, Jazz Fest begins the transition with the arrival of equipment and machinery. There is a short time span in which the horses vacate, and Jazz Fest begins their transformation that must be completed in less than four weeks.”

Community Connections

Beyond Jazz Fest, Fair Grounds maintains deep community ties through various partnerships and charitable activities. Recent initiatives have included collaborations with the Jazz Fest Foundation, Fair Grounds Community Clean Up, Covenant House, LTBA Champions Day Scholarships, Backside Community Holiday Meal and Mardi Gras Parade, a breast cancer awareness event to benefit the Shantel Lanerie Breast Cancer Foundation, HBPA Horse Racing Aftercare/New Vocations, NOPD Mounted Patrol, and Community Halloween Trunk or Treat.

The track also hosted its inaugural Jockeys and Jills Dinner this season.

“It was a great opportunity to recognize the accomplishments of the Fair Grounds jockey colony with dinner and awards,” said Beeding. “We also held a meet-and-greet event for our racing fans with all proceeds donated to the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund. This is an event that we want to build on in future years.”

An Invitation to Experience History

For New Orleanians who have never experienced Fair Grounds racing, Boulet has a simple message.

“If you are from or living in our great city, you should experience racing at the Fair Grounds at least once,” he said. “Through my travels in the city, when I say I am part of Fair Grounds, it seems everyone has a story about a relative that worked here or was a patron at some time in their life. The Fair Grounds is timeless. The Fair Grounds reminds us of our resolve and resilience as it defied all obstacles throughout its history.”

As the 154th season unfolds, Fair Grounds continues to navigate the complex intersection of history and modernity, tradition and innovation, local culture and national competition. And through economic challenges and industry changes, one constant remains—the thunder of hooves on that legendary racing surface, carrying forward a legacy that has endured for more than a century and a half.