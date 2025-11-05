Fair Grounds Announces 154th Racing Season

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots (Fair Grounds), the nation’s second-oldest operating race track and premiere race track in Louisiana, has announced that its 154th Thoroughbred racing season will kick off on Nov. 20 with live racing and diverse programming through March 22, 2026.

The 2025-26 season offers opportunities to visit the Fair Grounds with returning favorites including the Thanksgiving Classic (Nov 27), Exotic Animal Races (Dec 6/Jan 31), Louisiana Champions Day (Dec 13) and more, plus new events including the Clash of the Colleges Twilight Races (March 14).

Venue Enhancements

In addition, The Fair Grounds will unveil a series of venue enhancement on Nov. 20 designed to elevate both the guest and racing experience:

Paddock – The newly-renovated paddock (located steps away from the racetrack where horses are gathered and displayed before a race) now features improved drainage, pavers and enhanced landscaping, highlighted by a horse sculpture and coin fountain — with all proceeds benefiting equine rehabilitation charities.

Ultra Lounge – Overlooking the paddock space is the new Ultra Lounge with a private bar, state-of-the-art sound system and upscale furnishings.

Tenacious Bar – The Tenacious Bar on the fourth floor of the Clubhouse has also been refurbished, now featuring a more polished, upscale look.

Slot Floor – Inside, the slot floor renovation brings a modern new look with updated carpeting, color scheme and painting, while brand-new restrooms will be completed by year’s end.

Race Day Production Area – On race days, fans can now visit the relocated Race Day Production area on the third floor to interact with on-air personalities and experience the excitement behind the scenes.

Winner’s Circle – There is also an updated Winner’s Circle, featuring new pavers and landscaping.

“We are thrilled to welcome local faces, out-of-town visitors, and the sport’s top trainers and jockeys to experience the newly enhanced Fair Grounds for our 154th racing season,” said Cathy Beeding, President and General Manager of The Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. “These enhancements are a true reflection of our ongoing commitment to providing guests, horsemen and fans with the best experience possible. We look forward to showcasing these enhancements through our amazing programming and providing a space to create unforgettable memories for our guests.”

Racing Season Programming

This racing season’s programming features a variety of exciting and unique events for guests of all ages. Highlights include:

Date & Time Event & Description November 27 (12 pm) Thanksgiving at the Fair Grounds: The 101st Thanksgiving Classic will mark the traditional start of the holiday racing season. The day features live racing, dining options in the Clubhouse and Black Gold Dining areas, and family activities throughout the venue. December 6 (12:45 pm) Exotic Animal Races / Family Day: The annual family event, first held in 2012, features novelty races involving camels, ostriches and zonkeys (a zebra-donkey hybrid) and regularly draws sellout crowds. December 13 (12:45 pm) Louisiana Champions Day: One of the most competitive days in state racing, showcasing Louisiana-bred horses across 10 races, including seven stakes events on both dirt and turf tracks. December 20 (12:45 pm) Road to the Derby Kickoff Day: The opening day of the Fair Grounds’ “Road to the Derby” series highlights top two- and three-year-old horses, offering early indicators of contenders for national races. January 17 (12 pm) Road to the Derby Day: A key stop on the winter racing calendar featuring six major races for three-year-olds preparing for the spring classic circuit. January 31 (12:45 pm) Exotic Animal Races / College Day: The second installment of the exotic animal races, held in conjunction with a college-themed day recognizing students and alumni. February 14 (12 pm) Louisiana Derby Preview Day / Breast Cancer Event: Features two major preparatory races leading up to the Louisiana Derby, along with an awareness event supporting breast cancer initiatives. February 28 (12:45 pm) Weiner Dog Races: A lighthearted competition featuring Dachshunds racing a short course for prizes totaling $1,000. March 14 (3 pm) Clash of the Colleges Twilight Races: An evening racing program inviting college students and alumni for themed events and live music in the clubhouse following the races. March 21 (12 pm) Louisiana Derby Day: The season’s premier event, headlined by the $1 million Louisiana Derby. The race day draws national attention, with total purses exceeding $2.6 million.

Live racing is open to guests of all ages (Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times). Children are not permitted in the slots or Off-Track Betting areas.

More information on The Fair Grounds’ racing and special events here: www.fairgroundsracecourse.com.